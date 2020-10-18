The New York Giants earned their first victory of the 2020 season, as they downed the Washington Football Team by a score of 20-19. It wasn't a perfect day, however, as plenty of speculation surrounded the status of first-round pick offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. One of the intriguing matchups in this game was going to be Thomas vs. fellow rookie Chase Young, but ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported shortly before kickoff that Thomas would not start, and would be replaced by fellow rookie Matt Peart. The third-round pick did indeed start, but did not play the entire game.

After the Giants' win over Washington, first-year head coach Joe Judge explained that Thomas violated team policy and that his mistake wasn't anything serious. Judge said simply that there are consequences for certain actions and he was impressed with how Thomas handled the situation.

"I want to make clear this was not performance based at all," Judge said, via SNY. "I'm not going to go too far into detail. What I will say is Andrew violated team policy. There was nothing disobedient, disrespectful or malicious in what he did, but he made a mistake and there are consequences for mistakes. We've got to make sure that we go ahead and handle that the right way. That being said, I thought Andrew did a really good job of accepting it, staying ready, performing when he got in the game. Matt, we always preach be ready to play, his number was called, and he was ready to go early and right away."

Thomas was selected by the Giants out of the University of Georgia with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Many considered him to be the best tackle in the class, and New York chose him over the likes of Jedrick Wills and Mekhi Becton. During his final season with the Bulldogs, Thomas was a unanimous All-American and was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. He's had a slow start to his NFL career, but should be an important player for the Giants moving forward as they continue this rebuild.