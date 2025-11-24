Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in concussion protocol and his availability for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks is in question, coach Kevin O'Connell announced Monday. If McCarthy is unable to go, rookie Max Brosmer would be in line to make his first career start.

McCarthy apparently suffered the setback in Minnesota's 23-6 Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He was on the field for Minnesota's final drive late in the fourth quarter and threw an interception to Packers defensive back Evan Williams that allowed Green Bay to run the clock out.

That was McCarthy's second interception of the game and 10th of the season. The former first-round pick also threw for a season-low 87 yards and posted a passer rating of 34.2, the worst of his career.

McCarthy has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns in four of his six starts this season. He entered the 2025 season as Minnesota's starter after the Vikings let former quarterback Sam Darnold, who will suit up for the Seahawks on Sunday, walk in free agency.

McCarthy had three interceptions to two touchdowns in Minnesota's first two games before suffering a high ankle sprain that kept him sidelined for over a month. McCarthy returned on Nov. 2 and led the Vikings to a win against the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings are 0-3 in their last three games with McCarthy leading the offense. McCarthy, who joined Minnesota as the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, also missed all of his rookie season after tearing his meniscus in his first preseason game with the Vikings.

Brosmer signed with Minnesota in April 2025 as an undrafted free agent. The Minnesota product made his first appearance on Sept. 21 against the Cincinnati Bengals and has completed five of his eight passes for 42 yards this season.