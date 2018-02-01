Jordan Howard feels good about Matt Nagy being able to fix Bears' 'basic' offense

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard has started his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. His 2,435 combined rushing yards in 2016 and 2017 rank third in the NFL behind only Ezekiel Elliott and Le'Veon Bell, but the Bears nevertheless have generally struggled to create sustainable offense. They ranked 15th in yards and 28th in points in 2016, then followed up that performance by ranking 30th in 29th in those categories in 2017.

So when the Bears parted ways with John Fox this offseason, they went searching for a new coach that would inject some creativity into the offense. They eventually settled on Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who helped Andy Reid unleash Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and company to form one of the most explosive and intricate offenses in the NFL last season.

Count Howard among those who are excited to see what Nagy brings to the table.

"I felt great about that because last year we were pretty much basic and everybody knew what we were going do, they knew what was coming pretty much every play so it was pretty easy for them to stop us," Howard said on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football". "Now, I feel like we're going to be a lot more creative and have defenses off balance."

In other words, attention John Fox and Dowell Loggains:

Nagy is expected to import a lot of the read-option and motion schemes that helped Hunt and Alex Smith find great success in 2017, which should be a good fit for the Howard and Mitchell Trubisky combination. Trubisky has a lot of the same attributes that make Smith successful (mobility, short-yardage accuracy), and Howard has a similar downhill style to Hunt. If the Bears can figure out how to successfully scheme players open and put points on the board, they could take a sizable step forward next season because their defense is already pretty good.