LOOK: Buccaneers defender wears custom Mayweather vs. McGregor cleats
George Johnson got ready for the fight in a rather interesting way
Everybody gets themselves ready for the big fight in different ways.
Some people order pay-per-view to watch with family and friends. Some buy tickets and head out to Vegas themselves. Some wear interesting outfits. Others make custom cleats.
Check out what Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman George Johnson wore during practice this week:
That's Floyd Mayweather in the money-green scheme on the left, and Conor McGregor in the orange(ish)-shamrock scheme on the right. Shamrocks are green, too, of course, but the Irish flag is green, white, and orange so at least it makes sense if you have to use a different color, to use the other one that's on the flag.
Either way, these things are pretty cool. Whoever made up the cleats did a great job.
