LOOK: Twitter irate after Patriots benefit from controversial interference call

Twitter wasn't happy to see the Patriots get a controversial PI call near the end of the first half

The only thing that went the Patriots' way in the first half of Sunday's AFC Championship game might have been the officiating. 

After being shut down on offense for nearly the entire first half, the Patriots finally scored a touchdown late in the second quarter after Tom Brady drove them 85 yards on just six plays. However, the key play on the drive wasn't anything Brady did, it was a pass interference call that went against Jaguars' cornerback A.J. Bouye. 

On a first-and-10 play from the Jaguars' 45-yard line, Brady dropped back to pass and threw a ball up for Brandin Cooks, who was being covered by Bouye. 

On the play, Bouye ended up getting flagged for pass interference, which ended up being a 32-yard penalty that took New England down to the Jaguars' 13-yard line. 

The official's decision to flag Bouye didn't sit well with anyone on Twitter. Most people watching the game at home wanted to know why the Jags' corner was being penalized for perfect coverage. 

The bottom line is that there was definitely contact on the play, and that's a flag that an official is probably going to throw more often than not. 

The Patriots made the flag pay off when they scored a touchdown two plays later on a one-yard touchdown run by James White. The score cut the Jaguars' lead to 14-10 at halftime. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

