Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was released from the hospital Sunday in Indianapolis and spoke publicly for the first time since last weekend's violent incident that led to his arrest and injuries from multiple stab wounds.

Sanchez faces an upgraded Level 5 felony battery charge after a fight with Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver, outside of a hotel. Sanchez was initially arrested for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

"Right now I am just kind of focused on my recovery and I just want to thank the first responders, Eskenazi hospital, Marion County sheriff and the Indianapolis Police Department, metro PD," Sanchez said, according to video posted by Max Lewis. "But I'm focused on my recovery, and I just want to see my wife, I want to see my son, my two baby girls."

Sanchez did not comment on the charges he faces or the event that led to his hospitalization. When asked if he had anything to say to Tole or the people of Indianapolis, Sanchez said "there would be a day to answer all these questions."

"I guess the real thing here is I just want to thank Dr. (Lindsey) Mossler, the surgeon," Sanchez said. "She saved my life. So I'm grateful for that."

Police fingerprinted Sanchez and took his mug shot inside Marion County Jail following his hospital release, according to police with the Marion County Sheriff's Office. These were essential steps in the judicial process before Sanchez was allowed to leave Indiana and return home.

If found guilty, Sanchez could face a between one and six years in prison for the Level 5 felony battery charge. Tole stabbed Sanchez during the altercation, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by CBS News, and he said it was in self defense.

"Certainly the thing that stands out to us is that this was a situation that did not need to occur," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said last week. "We're literally talking about people fighting over a parking space or a dispute about where people were parking and it resulted in a person with incredibly significant injures."

Sanchez and the truck driver began fighting over a parking situation before the argument turned violent, according to the affidavit. The man stabbed Sanchez in the upper torso Oct.4 around 12:30 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis near Loughmiller's Pub & Eatery. Sanchez received transportation to Eskenazi Hospital while listed in critical condition.

The incident escalated near a loading dock where the truck driver said he believed he was in danger and pepper sprayed Sanchez in the face.

"I don't care who you are. I don't care what you do for a living. I don't care where you live. If you come into our city and commit violence, we'll use all the tools at our disposal to hold you accountable," Indianapolis police chief Chris Bailey said last week. "As we move forward, [our] PD will continue to maintain our strong, visible presence in downtown on those high-visibility, high-traffic weekends at major events to make sure our community is safe. I continue to urge our community to respect one another. As the prosecutor said, this did not need to happen; it did not."