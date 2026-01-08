Police arrested Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Ohio on weapons charges, according to records obtained by 3News. Police took Lattimore into custody on charges of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

The Commanders are reportedly aware of the situation, and released a statement to 3News on the arrest:

"We have been made aware of the arrest and are gathering more information. We are in communication with the NFL League Office and have no further comment at this time."

Lattimore, who starred at Ohio State from 2014-16, recorded 27 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception in nine games played before tearing his ACL in Week 9. Washington traded for him in the middle of last year following seven-and-a-half successful seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

The former No. 11 overall pick earned the 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award after recording five interceptions and 18 passes defensed. Lattimore quickly emerged into one of the premier cornerbacks in the league, and was named to four Pro Bowls while recording 405 tackles, 88 passes defensed and 15 interceptions in his 97 career games played with New Orleans.

Lattimore has one more year remaining on his deal but is likely to be released this offseason, as he turns 30 years old in May and is coming off a major knee injury. There is no more guaranteed money remaining on the contract, and Washington can save $18.5 million by parting ways with him pre-June 1 or post-June 1.