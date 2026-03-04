After spending his entire 12-year career in Tampa Bay, there's a chance that Mike Evans could suit up for a new team in 2026. The six-time Pro Bowler is set to be a free agent and if he doesn't get a new deal done with the Buccaneers before March 11, he can to explore his options on the open market.

At 32, Evans' age certainly works against him, but he could be a hot commodity and that's because he's been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL over the past decade. He is one of just two players in NFL history to hit the 1,000-yard mark in 11 straight seasons, but that streak came to an end last year during an injury-filled 2025 campaign that saw him miss nine games.

If Evans can stay healthy, he can certainly be productive. With his career winding down, Evans will almost certainly look to play for a contender. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones listed several teams to keep an eye on in the Evans' sweepstakes, so let's check them out.

Buffalo Bills

If the Bills need to upgrade at one spot on offense, it's definitely wide receiver. You know things are bad at the receiving position when the owner calls out the coaching staff for wasting a second-round pick on a player who hasn't panned out (Keon Coleman). Bills general manager Brandon Beane escaped blame in that situation, but he won't escape blame if the Bills fail to find a receiver this time. Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he can't throw the ball to himself. In 2025, the Bills saw just one receiver on their roster top 420 yards and that was Khalil Shakir, who finished with just 719 yards. They don't have a true No. 1 guy and Evans would certainly fill that gap. In 2024, Mike Evans caught 11 touchdown passes, which is a number that has only been reached TWICE in franchise history for the Bills. Even if he's lost a step, Evans has a big body that would make a nice red zone target for Allen.

San Francisco 49ers

On paper, the 49ers looked pretty solid at wide receiver heading into the 2025 season, but then everything fell apart. Ricky Pearsall missed eight games due to injury and Brandon Aiyuk refused to return to the team. That left Jauan Jennings as the de facto top receiver, but he's about to hit free agency. With Jennings and Aiyuk both likely gone in 2026, that means the 49ers need some help and Evans would make a lot of sense. The 49ers have George Kittle, but he tore his Achilles in January, so he almost certainly won't be ready for the start of the season. If Evans lands in San Francisco, he likely gets a good chunk of targets from Brock Purdy and that knowledge might be enough to sway him. It would also give Evans a chance to play in Kyle Shanahan's offense and with teams focused on stopping Christian McCaffrey, it would potentially open things up for Evans to have a huge season.

Los Angeles Chargers

With Keenan Allen set to be a free agent, the Chargers will likely be in the market to fill his spot and Evans would be a solid fit. Evans has four specific things he's looking for in a new team, "He wants a quarterback he believes in, a chance at a Super Bowl, a top-shelf offensive coordinator and the promise of high-volume touches," according to ESPN. Well, the Chargers certainly check all of those boxes. They have Justin Herbert. They made the playoffs in two straight seasons and they have a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel who should have the Chargers rolling. As for getting a lot of touches, Allen recorded 81 receptions last year and Evans would probably be thrilled if he got anywhere near that number. Although he's been productive in recent years -- he led the NFL in touchdown catches in 2023 -- Evans hasn't topped the 80-reception mark since 2018.

Washington Commanders

With Deebo Samuel set to hit free agency, the Commanders should be in the market for some receiving help. During his rookie year, Jayden Daniels proved just how productive he can be when he has the right weapons around him. If the Commanders add Evans, that could set the stage for Washington's offense to deliver a bounce-back season. If Evans ends up in Washington, that gives the Commanders a 1-2 punch of Terry McLaurin and Evans at the receiving position. It's not clear what Evans' asking price will be, but whatever it is, the Commanders should be able to afford it, because they're about $72 million under the cap. The Chargers, who are about $84 million under the cap, are the only other team on this list that could afford to spend a chunk of money on Evans if a bidding war broke out.

New York Giants

If John Harbaugh wants to make a splash move in his first year on the job, then bringing in Evans could certainly make some sense. Wan'Dale Robinson led the team in receiving yards last season, but he's set to hit free agency. The Giants get Malik Nabers back on the field after he missed 13 games due to an ACL injury, but the team needs someone to complement him. On paper, the Giants don't have the build of a Super Bowl contender that Evans might seek, but this is a team that lost seven games by one score last season. With a new coach and veteran leadership that a player like Evans might offer, the Giants might be able to quickly turn things around, just like the Patriots did in 2025. New England went 4-13 in 2024 before bouncing back with a Super Bowl season in 2025. The Giants went 4-13 in 2025 and the addition of Evans could help them improve upon that number in 2026.