If the price is right, just about any player in the NFL can be traded. In Las Vegas, sources believe that's true of pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders have not appeared interested in dealing Crosby this offseason, but multiple teams believe that's because Las Vegas wants a Micah Parsons-type trade to facilitate the deal. Las Vegas is extremely unlikely to get two first-rounders plus a young player for Crosby, but there are teams willing to give up a first-round pick and then some -- or a collection of picks that equal that -- in order to land the 28-year-old Crosby, who has 68 tackles for loss over the last three seasons, which is the second-most in the NFL.

Multiple sources indicate the Chicago Bears are a team to watch in potentially dealing for Crosby. The Bears aren't the only team with interest in Crosby -- the Dallas Cowboys are lurking, according to sources -- but they could be best positioned to do a deal if one can be done. The new league year begins March 11.

What is unclear is whether Crosby will play in 2026 under his current contract. He signed a three-year, $109.5 million extension last March that made him the highest-paid pass rusher in the league. The Raiders, led by then-first year GM John Spytek, beat the market and paid Crosby at the top of the position quickly. Now, Crosby's $35.5 million average annual value contract is more than $10 million below the top of the market with Parsons.

If Crosby is willing to play this upcoming season on his current deal, that would sweeten the offers for Las Vegas. If Crosby wanted a raise, that would lessen the compensation sent to the Raiders. At least one high-ranking source tells CBS Sports it is his belief Crosby would play this season under his current contract.

The Bears have their normal allotment of draft picks for 2026, but Chicago can still be aggressive to land a top-tier player thanks to having one more year of Caleb Williams playing on his rookie contract.

Murray could be an option for the Vikings, who are not sold on J.J. McCarthy as a franchise QB. Getty Images

The Colts locked in Daniel Jones with the transition tag Tuesday, and as I wrote earlier this week that does not preclude a team like the Vikings to pursue him. But if the Vikings can't clear the cap space -- and because the Colts hold first-refusal rights for Jones -- the name circulating the strongest around Minnesota is quarterback Kyler Murray.

Things ended poorly between Murray and the Cardinals organization, and it was clear around the league that Arizona would have to release him this month. His release will be official next week, and Murray can have his choice of teams since it's assumed he will sign for the veteran minimum of $1.3 million. Murray would immediately compete with J.J. McCarthy this offseason for starting quarterback rights.

D.J. Moore trade buzz to watch

One Bears player plenty around the league are keeping an eye on is wide receiver D.J. Moore. The former first-round pick is coming off his least productive year of his career. The Patriots could be a landing spot for Moore if the Bears do a deal involving the receiver, or he could be part of a hypothetical package that goes to a needy Las Vegas team in a deal for Crosby.

Moore is entering his ninth season in the league with a contract that runs until 2029, with his guaranteed money essentially running through the 2027 season.

A.J. Brown's future with the Eagles uncertain

It is hard to get a direct yes or no on whether A.J. Brown will be a member of the Eagles next season. There are true cap consequences to the Eagles for dealing Brown before June 1, but GM Howie Roseman has not ruled out dealing Brown.

Philadelphia, according to sources, is focused on getting extensions done with Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, and the team is hopeful it can ink Jaelan Phillips to a contract before he hits free agency after Philly traded a third rounder for him in the fall.

The risk the Colts are running by using the transition tag on Jones, while saving nearly $6 million in cash and cap, is that another team could sign Jones to an offer sheet that Indy would be unable or unwilling to match. The Colts clearly believe no team out there would offer Jones a deal they can't match, which is why they moved forward with the seldom used transition tag at quarterback.

But the transition tag allows teams to talk to Jones without having to first put up two first-round picks, making him a pseudo free agent. That access can allow teams insight into his health and recovery. On top of that, while teams do not like doing extension work for rivals, they do have the benefit of time to concoct a deal they would believe would be difficult for a Colts organization with a hot-seat GM to match.

Dolphins struggling to move Tua Tagovailoa contract

Though Miami has tried, the Dolphins have been unable to find any takers for Tua Tagovailoa and his contract.

One high-ranking team executive told CBS Sports he had considered taking on Tagovailoa if the Dolphins would send a first-round pick to take on the freight of his contract. It is the type of deal the NFL frowns upon and something that has only been done at that level with Brock Osweiler. The odds have been overwhelmingly in favor of the Dolphins exercising Tagovailoa's 2026 option at some point 10 days after the start of the league year and then releasing him as a post-June 1 designation. That will spread the $99 million dead cap hit over two seasons and make Tagovailoa free to sign somewhere on the veteran minimum.

There are only so many places Tagovailoa can play considering his poor performance in the cold. A warm-weather team, or a team that plays in a dome, could be an option.

Kirk Cousins in no rush to sign

Continuing with quarterbacks, in past years Kirk Cousins has been a big name around the second week of March. Very few people in sports business have timed things as well as Cousins and his representation when it comes to securing the bag, with Cousins having earned more than $300 million in his 14-year career. But I don't get the sense that Cousins is in a rush to sign anywhere too early.

There wasn't much talk about him at the combine. A prevailing thought has been that Cousins, clearly feeling burned by the Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. one month after signing him as their franchise quarterback, doesn't want to be in the same position again. That doesn't mean Cousins will wait until after late April's draft to sign somewhere, but comforted with his career earnings and the eternal supply-and-demand issue in this league for the position he plays, Cousins may let things play out just a bit before making a move.

Mike Evans free agency landing spots

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans is set to hit free agency next week, and there is a real chance he will take his talents elsewhere.

It is still early, but Houston and Kansas City don't seem to be in on Evans, according to sources. If Evans does not return to Tampa Bay, keep an eye on the Bills, Chargers, 49ers, Commanders and Giants. His price is going to be difficult to gauge, though. He will be 33 this season coming off an injured year, and there aren't many comparisons to him out there. Evans may aim for something close to $25 million per year in what would amount to a two-year deal, but sources believe he will get something closer to $20 million per year.

Titans linked to Wan'Dale Robinson

The lack of Tennessee interest in Evans may be because the Titans have their eyes on Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Sources say Nashville could be the landing spot for Robinson, and there are obvious reasons why. The Titans have more than $90 million in cap space and have a huge need at receiver. Robinson, 25, is coming off a career year in New York with 1,014 receiving yards, and going to Tennessee would reunite him with his former head coach Brian Daboll, now the offensive coordinator with the Titans. Robinson is a Kentucky native who played high school football three hours up I-65 from Music City.

Cardinals exploring quarterback options

The Cardinals could be willing to part with Jacoby Brissett if the team can get a decent Day 3 pick in return. Arizona, with new head coach Mike LaFleur, could be in the market for Malik Willis, but league sources are pointing to Jimmy Garoppolo as well. If that's the case, Arizona will need a quality backup considering Garoppolo's injury history.

Falcons could field calls on Kyle Pitts

New Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said last week that 2026 will be "the last year we ever have five picks" in the upcoming draft. One way to get picks is to deal current players.

While the Falcons would never trade standout running back Bijan Robinson, and while an extension for wideout Drake London is sure to materialize in the coming months, teams could inquire on franchise-tagged tight end Kyle Pitts. His $15 million tag is a reasonable number off which to work a deal. Remember, the Falcons don't have a first-round pick in this year's draft after trading it last year to have the ability to draft James Pearce Jr. Now Pearce is facing domestic violence charges that could result in a long suspension and, potentially, release from Atlanta.

Chiefs targeting running back help

The Chiefs appear ready to strike at the running back position this month. They don't think Jeremiyah Love will fall to them at No. 9 (a few of our draft analysts have him going one spot earlier, to New Orleans) so Kansas City won't wait until the draft. The Chiefs may not be in the mix for a top-of-market player like Kenneth Walker III, but a player in that $8 million per year area could be one for them.

Jets facing difficult quarterback situation

The Jets are in an unenviable position. Who wants to play quarterback for them?

Last year they paid Justin Fields what will amount to $30 million for one year of work, and Fields didn't make it halfway through the year before the owner threw him under the bus. The head coach fired half the staff and hired veteran Frank Reich for the 2026 season that seems certain to be a hot-seat year.

Having traded away key pieces at the trade deadline and in a division with the reigning AFC champs and perennial contending Buffalo Bills, the Jets do not figure to compete for the playoffs. There is no one to draft who could start Week 1. To sign a free agent means a player like Murray or Tagovailoa (remember, the cold) or Kirk Cousins must want to sign there. Gang Green could trade for someone who has been a backup, but in today's NFL, teams will likely try to get that player's blessing before making the deal.

The Jets are faced with getting someone who's been a backup recently who they will overpay in order to seduce that quarterback to play for them. And then the odds are they'll be on to 2027, where the quarterback draft class figures to be loaded with the likes of Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Julian Sayin and C.J. Carr.

Broncos eyeing running back splash

The Broncos are poised to make a splash at running back next week. Denver is the reason why the Jets used the franchise tag on Breece Hall rather than the transition tag, according to sources, making sure Denver wouldn't get the opportunity to put together an offer the Jets would refuse to match. A few connections there underline that tango: Jets GM Darren Mougey came from Denver, while Broncos running backs coach Louis Ayeni identified Hall as a high school prospect years ago and recruited him to Iowa State before Ayeni left Ames for Northwestern and eventually the NFL.

The Broncos would be an obvious landing spot for Kenneth Walker III, but the team could opt for Travis Etienne as a more affordable running back.

Kenneth Walker III market developing

Specifically to Walker, it has been noted above he's probably out of the Chiefs' price range. Denver could be the place for him as Bo Nix continues on his rookie deal. One other place I could see him in is Jacksonville. The Jaguars are parting with Etienne and are happy with Bhayshul Tuten. But GM James Gladstone has shown in just a year that he will always be aggressive when it comes to roster building.

A return to Seattle cannot yet be ruled out for Walker, either. The Seahawks have a history of letting their guys test the market.