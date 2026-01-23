The NFL hiring cycle is as robust as it's been in recent memory. In all, 10 openings popped up across the league this go-around, meaning over 30% of franchises were looking for new head coaches.

When we look at the array of openings, they are quite different. On the one hand, teams like the Browns, Giants, Raiders, Titans and Cardinals all fired their head coaches -- some midseason -- after years that left them with some of the league's worst records and in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Then, there are clubs like the Bills, Ravens and Steelers that moved on from their head coaches after their tenures -- which were considered successful overall -- ran stale and failed to meet expectations.

Now, each of those teams will have new faces leading their organizations into what they all hope will be a brighter tomorrow. With five coaching positions filled, let's begin rolling out our grades for each hire.

Teams yet to hire a head coach: Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders

Kevin Stefanski: B+

The new brain trust in Atlanta, headlined by president of football Matt Ryan and head coach Kevin Stefanski, is quite powerful.

With Stefanski, he found himself in a quarterback tornado as head coach of the Browns, particularly over the last few seasons -- beginning with the arrival of Deshaun Watson and double-dipping in last year's draft with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Even with that instability under center, Stefanski was still able to win two NFL Coach of the Year awards (2020 and 2023), so he comes to the Falcons with a strong reputation.

Similar to the Browns, however, Stefanski's tenure could be defined by how he develops the quarterback position, particularly with Michael Penix Jr. Unlike Cleveland, Stefanski will now have a plethora of weapons at his disposal to help Penix, most notably Bijan Robinson and Drake London.

He also has Kirk Cousins currently in the fold as a veteran backup option. Stefanski was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2019, when Cousins earned a Pro Bowl nod after posting a career-high 107.4 passer rating.

From an offensive standpoint, this is a strong attempt by the Falcons brass to maximize what they have in Penix. It was also a savvy move to retain defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as well.

Jesse Minter: A

While some may have expected Baltimore to go with an offensive-minded head coach to pair with Lamar Jackson, I believe hiring Minter is the better approach.

One of the biggest obstacles in the Ravens' pursuit of a Super Bowl berth has been their defense falling short, despite having elite talent like Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith. Injuries played a major role, but the unit also simply didn't perform to its level.

Minter should help fix that, as his Chargers defense ranked top five in the NFL in several key categories this season as defensive coordinator.

Chargers defense in 2025 Stats NFL rank Total YPG 285.2 5th Passing YPG 179.9 5th TD-INT ratio 16-19 1st INT 19 T-3rd Passer rating 75.0 1st

Of course, Minter also has ties to the organization, having worked as a defensive assistant under John Harbaugh from 2017 to 2020. From there, he rose through the ranks largely under Jim Harbaugh — first as his defensive coordinator at Michigan and then with the Chargers.

The biggest X-factor will be who Minter brings in as offensive coordinator, but he comes from a strong coaching tree and should be able to find the right conductor for Baltimore's high-octane offense.

Jeff Hafley: C+

When Miami hired former Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan as its next general manager, the writing was on the wall that the Dolphins would keep that Green Bay pipeline flowing with the hiring of Jeff Hafley.

This move leans into what made Miami feisty down the stretch, as it went 6-4 over its final 10 games thanks in part to improved defensive play. The Dolphins allowed 21.9 points per game over that span after surrendering 29.3 points per game in the seven games prior. With Hafley's bread and butter on defense, that unit should remain a strength in 2026.

Under Hafley, Green Bay allowed 20.5 points per game, 5.1 yards per play and 108.5 rushing yards per game over the last two seasons -- all top-10 marks in the NFL. Hafley's group did stumble a bit down the stretch of the 2025 campaign, however.

The bigger concern as Hafley ascends to head coach, despite his experience at the college level (he led Boston College from 2020 to 2023), comes on the offensive side of the ball. Miami appears poised to part ways with Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, and given the team's cap constraints, there's no clear path to a suitable replacement.

With Hafley not coming from an offensive background, he may not be able to mask those deficiencies as effectively as a coach with more experience on that side of the ball. That could result in a lean 2026 for the franchise.

John Harbaugh: A

This is a great marriage between the Giants and Harbaugh.

From New York's perspective, the team needed to bring in a head coach with immediate credibility, particularly after three of its previous four hires were first-time head coaches. The Giants were searching for a Tom Coughlin-like figure who can stabilize the organization, and Harbaugh is certainly capable of that.

Harbaugh is also the first head coach the Giants have hired who has previously won a Super Bowl, so he brings a winning pedigree that no recent coach has carried into the building.

Giants during/post Tom Coughlin era During Since Span 2004-15 2016-25 W-L 102-90 55-109-1 Rank 15th 31st

From Harbaugh's standpoint, this was the top job on the market when he accepted the gig (Buffalo had not opened up yet). New York already has a franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart, intriguing skill-position weapons in Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, and a defensive line stocked with stud pass rushers like Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and Abdul Carter.

The Giants also hold the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, creating even more avenues to add blue-chip talent. It wouldn't be surprising to see a Harbaugh-led rebound in 2026.

Robert Saleh: B

There's an argument to be made that the Titans should have opted for an offensive-minded head coach to pair with rising second-year quarterback Cam Ward. After all, the franchise finished 30th in points per game (16.7) and 31st in total yards per game (259.6) during the 2025 season.

That said, Saleh is worthy of a second stint as a head coach. While his offenses with the Jets never fully panned out, he did have New York's defense playing at a high level. If he's able to provide a similar boost in Tennessee, that would be a welcome development, particularly after the Titans have given up 27.6 points per game over the last two seasons (31st in the NFL over that span).

Saleh was saddled with Zach Wilson to begin his tenure with the Jets, and after that pick flamed out, the team pivoted to Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles just a handful of plays into his first season. That prevented Saleh from ever truly getting off the ground in New York, but he won't have that same problem in Tennessee, particularly if Ward carries over his second-half leap into Year 2.

Cam Ward First 10 games Last 7 games Team PPG 14.3 20.1 Completion percentage 58.4% 62.0% Total TD-TO 6-12 11-2 Passer rating 73.8 90.5

With his quarterback secure, Saleh will need to hire the right offensive coordinator, but the head coach is positioned to succeed. Beyond already having Ward in place, Saleh inherits a Titans team holding the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and the most available cap space in the NFL, with a projected $100.7 million. That's an awfully strong starting point.