The coaching carousel this offseason has been the most entertaining merry-go-round of NFL drama in years. The Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, Mike Tomlin stepped down after 19 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Buffalo Bills parted ways with Sean McDermott following their divisional-round loss to the Denver Broncos.

With new head coaches come new staffs, and sometimes the coordinator hires can be just as important as the top job. Just look at what happened with the Detroit Lions last year. Some of these assistants will be called upon to lead their side of the ball, like Brian Flores with the Minnesota Vikings' defense or Klint Kubiak with the Seattle Seahawks' offense.

There has been plenty of coordinator turnover over the past few weeks. Below, CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Bryan DeArdo attempt to grade every coordinator hire from around the NFL.

Remaining openings

Offensive coordinator (10): Cardinals, Ravens, Bills, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Jets, Eagles, Steelers

Defensive coordinator (9): Cardinals, Ravens, Bills, Browns, Chargers, Raiders, Dolphins, 49ers, Titans

Offensive coordinator: Tommy Rees

Grade: C

Dajani: The Atlanta Browns? Kevin Stefanski isn't exploring other offensive coordinator options, as he's bringing his OC with him to the Falcons. The former Notre Dame quarterback spent the past two years in Cleveland, working as a pass-game specialist and tight ends coach before earning a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2025.

Stefanski handed off play-calling duties to Rees in the middle of last season, as Cleveland again struggled to find consistency at quarterback. Ultimately, the Browns finished third-worst in total offense (262.1 yards per game) and second-worst in scoring (16.4 points per game).

Browns fans probably weren't too sad to lose Rees. Was the problem in Cleveland the coaching staff and play-calling? Or the personnel? We'll find out soon enough.

Defensive coordinator: Christian Parker

Grade: B

DeArdo: If you take Cooper DeJean's word for it, the Cowboys found a gem in the 34-year-old Parker, who helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl as part of veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's staff. The fact that Dallas is prying a rising coach away from a division rival only makes the move look even better.

Parker has a diverse background, having already served on coaching staffs in Philadelphia, Denver and Green Bay. He cut his teeth as a quality control coach before rising to defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.

Parker may blossom into the NFL's next elite coordinator, but the Cowboys are taking a risk, especially with head coach Brian Schottenheimer being an offensive-minded leader. That said, it's a risk worth taking for a franchise desperate to reach its first conference title game since 1995.

Offensive coordinator: Drew Petzing

Grade: C+

DeArdo: This is definitely an under-the-radar hire for the Lions, but Petzing may have been the best available offensive coordinator who wasn't in the mix for a head-coaching job.

While he's only 36, Petzing has 16 years of coaching experience, including 12 in the NFL. He spent five years with the Vikings before working three seasons on Kevin Stefanski's staff in Cleveland. Petzing served as Kyler Murray's quarterbacks coach in 2022 before being named the Cardinals' offensive coordinator in 2023.

Late in the 2023 season, Petzing's offense spearheaded Arizona's upset win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh, a game that included 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns from James Conner. Injuries to Conner and Murray played a major role in Petzing's offense never reaching its full potential. He'll now get a fresh start in Detroit with an offense that isn't short on skill players.

Defensive coordinator: Jonathan Gannon

Grade: A-

Dajani: The social media reaction to this hiring was puzzling. Packers fans know Gannon is being hired as a defensive coordinator, not a head coach, right?

The Cardinals fired Gannon after he went 15-36 over three seasons, but he was widely regarded as one of the league's best coordinators during his time with the Eagles. During Philadelphia's run to Super Bowl LVII, the defense ranked in the top eight in points allowed per game, total yards allowed per game and sacks with Gannon calling plays.

This could be a nice fit for Micah Parsons. Maybe Gannon wasn't the best lead man, but he's an experienced defensive mind who has held this role before.

Offensive coordinator: Eric Bieniemy

Grade: B-

DeArdo: Like an old sitcom trying to relive its glory days, the Chiefs are clearly hoping Bieniemy can help them get back to what they once were.

From a familiarity standpoint, this makes a ton of sense. While his tough love coaching style isn't for everyone, Bieniemy clearly has a strong working relationship with Patrick Mahomes, and that's a big deal. If Bieniemy can help Mahomes return to MVP form, that's what matters most.

That said, a coach is only as good as his players. Travis Kelce will be 37 next season, and Mahomes will be 31. Kansas City also doesn't have anyone who can replicate what Tyreek Hill gave them during their first Super Bowl run. In short, Bieniemy will have to adjust to what the Chiefs are now, not what they used to be.

Offensive coordinator: Mike McDaniel

Grade: A+

Dajani: Mike McDaniel was the belle of the ball in this year's offensive coordinator cycle. Say what you want about McDaniel as a lead man, but he could be one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL right away for the Chargers.

In 2023, he used Tua Tagovailoa to power the league's No. 1 offense, as Miami averaged 401.3 total yards per game. Yes, that production eventually fell off, but the way McDaniel schemed up touches for his running backs really stood out. Remember when Raheem Mostert led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns at 31 years old?

And we all know the speedy De'Von Achane is one of the league's best weapons. His 5.62 yards per carry are the second-most by a running back in NFL history. Whether running the ball or throwing it, McDaniel knows how to create explosive plays. In fact, he's registered the seventh-most team yards per play (5.78) among head coaches in the Super Bowl era.

Imagine what he's going to be able to do with Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton.

Offensive coordinator: Bobby Slowik

Grade: A-

Dajani: Slowik deserves another chance after his stint with the Houston Texans. You'll remember he helped C.J. Stroud win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, as the No. 2 overall pick posted the highest TD-to-INT ratio against winning teams in NFL history in his first season, including the playoffs (21-2). Stroud also became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game in NFL history.

However, Slowik failed to adjust and improve his scheme. The Texans offense ranked 12th in total yards (342.4 per game) and tied for 13th in points per game (22.2) in 2023, but slipped to 22nd in yards (319.7 per game) and 19th in scoring (21.9) in 2024, which led to his firing.

After watching how Stroud has fared over the past two years, it looks like Slowik was the best offensive mind Houston had in the DeMeco Ryans era. After spending last season as the Dolphins' senior passing game coordinator, Slowik is back leading an offense.

Defensive coordinator: Dennard Wilson

Grade: B+

Dajani: At face value, hiring the former defensive coordinator of the Titans doesn't sound great. After all, the Giants' last defensive coordinator also came from Tennessee, and that didn't go so well. But Dennard Wilson is highly respected and has a strong connection to John Harbaugh.

Wilson helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII as a passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, relying on Darius Slay, James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He then went to Baltimore as the Ravens' defensive backs coach and watched that defense become the first team in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed per game (16.5), sacks (60) and takeaways (31).

Wilson got his first shot as a defensive coordinator with the Titans in 2024, and his unit ranked second in total defense despite a 3-14 record. Tennessee slipped to 21st this past season, but Wilson was applauded for getting the most out of a banged-up group. Now, he lands in New York.

Defensive coordinator: Brian Duker

Grade: C+

DeArdo: This makes sense from a familiarity standpoint, as Duker and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn spent three years together on the Lions' coaching staff.

Duker has never been a play-caller, so this hire likely indicates that Glenn will handle defensive play-calling for the Jets this season. That will give Duker a chance to manage other responsibilities on that side of the ball without the added burden of calling plays.

It seems Glenn wanted someone he knows and trusts as he takes on his new role as defensive play-caller. If that was the goal, it's hard to be overly critical of the hire.

Defensive coordinator: Patrick Graham

Grade: B+

DeArdo: As an offensive-minded coach, it was important for Mike McCarthy to find an experienced defensive coordinator to lead the Steelers' defense. He was able to do that by hiring the 47-year-old Graham, who has already served as a defensive coordinator for the Dolphins, Giants and Raiders.

During his second year with the Raiders in 2023, Graham helped the unit go from 26th to ninth in the NFL in points allowed. This past season, Las Vegas ranked 10th in the league in passing touchdowns allowed and fourth in average yards per carry allowed.

In Pittsburgh, Graham will preside over a defense that has a good mix of older, proven veterans (Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Jalen Ramsey, Alex Highsmith and Patrick Queen) and young players who are still on the rise (Derrick Harmon, Nick Herbig and Joey Porter Jr.).

It's safe to say -- from a personnel standpoint -- the 2026 Steelers defense will be Graham's best unit since he became a defensive coordinator in 2020.

Offensive coordinator: Zac Robinson

Grade: B+

DeArdo: This has the potential to be a really good hire for the Buccaneers for several reasons.

Robinson, 39, is familiar with Tampa Bay after facing the Bucs twice a year over the past two seasons as the Falcons' offensive coordinator. Perhaps more importantly, he has extensive knowledge of other defenses in the NFC South.

In Atlanta, Robinson consistently put his best players in positions to succeed. Under his watch, Bijan Robinson became arguably the NFL's top running back while breaking the Falcons' single-season total yardage record. Wideout Drake London and Kyle Pitts also enjoyed considerable success in Robinson's offense.

Consistency at quarterback was one of the biggest things that eluded Robinson during his time in Atlanta. Now, he'll get a chance to work with Baker Mayfield at a pivotal point in Mayfield's career.

Offensive coordinator: Brian Daboll

Grade: B+

DeArdo: While his time as the Giants' head coach was largely disappointing, Daboll does have a strong background as an offensive coordinator, including a proven track record with young quarterbacks.

Daboll worked exceptionally well with Josh Allen during their time together in Buffalo. In two years, Allen went from a struggling starter to one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

Daboll also got quite a bit out of Daniel Jones in New York. Jones helped lead the Giants to their first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI, and Daboll also maximized the talents of Saquon Barkley before his departure.

Daboll will now get a chance to mentor another young quarterback in Cam Ward, who played well during his rookie season despite less-than-ideal circumstances.

Offensive coordinator: David Blough

Grade: C-

Dajani: This is a massive gamble for Dan Quinn. After an incredible 12-5 campaign in 2024, the Commanders finished 5-12 this past season. You can try to blame it on Jayden Daniels missing 10 starts, but he didn't look like a superstar in the games he did play, winning just two of them.

With Kliff Kingsbury out, Washington moved questionably quickly to promote a 30-year-old former quarterback who has never called plays to lead the offense.

I'm sure Daniels loves Blough, and he absolutely deserves a fair shot. But if he can't find a way to spark this offense right away, could Quinn lose his job? After watching one-third of the NFL change head coaches, I'm not ruling anything out.

Defensive coordinator: Daronte Jones

Grade: B

Dajani: Daronte Jones is a Maryland native who returns to Washington after spending the past four seasons with the Vikings as their defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator. He's worked with defensive backs at a number of stops, including Nicholls State, UCLA, the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL, Hawaii, Wisconsin, the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. He also had a one-year stint as LSU's defensive coordinator in 2021.

ESPN reported that Jones interviewed with at least five different teams for defensive coordinator openings, but Quinn was able to land him. While he's not exactly a household name, Jones has worked under Brian Flores, Vance Joseph and Mike Zimmer.