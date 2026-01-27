If he doesn't become the Las Vegas Raiders' next coach, Brian Daboll has another job waiting for him. The Tennessee Titans plan to hire Daboll to become their next offensive coordinator so long as Las Vegas does not offer him the head coaching job, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

If the Raiders go in a different direction, Daboll will join new Titans coach Robert Saleh's staff in Nashville. Saleh was recently hired after spending the past season as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator. This is Saleh's second coaching opportunity after he spent three-plus years with New York Jets from 2021-24.

Like Saleh, Daboll is a former coach who was fired during his fourth season on the job. Daboll served as the New York Giants' coach for three-plus years before he was relieved of his duties this season when New York got off to a 2-8 start. The Giants have since replaced Daboll with John Harbaugh, who was fired by the Baltimore Ravens shortly after the 2025 regular season concluded.

While it didn't end on a great note, Daboll's time in the Big Apple did include leading the Giants to the franchise's first playoff win since defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. The Giants were unable to match that success during Daboll's final three seasons, however, which led to his firing.

It's worth noting that Daboll's time in New York also included several personnel decisions by general manager Joe Schoen that didn't age well, most notably his decision to pay Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley, then releasing Jones less than two years later.

Prior to coming to New York, Daboll enjoyed a successful four-year run as the Bills' offensive coordinator while working with quarterback Josh Allen. His NFL coaching background also includes offensive coordinator stints with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. Daboll also won five Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots' coaching staff.