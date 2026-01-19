2026 NFL mock draft: Divisional-round losers fortify the trenches as only two quarterbacks go in Round 1
Fewer than three QBs have been selected in the first round only twice in the past decade
There are just four teams left in the NFL playoffs. Once a Super Bowl champion is crowned, the final piece of the 2026 NFL Draft order will be the league's announcement of compensatory selections. In today's thought exercise, we take a look at what the first round could look like assuming no trades.
Trades are a major part of the NFL draft conversation, as teams routinely move up or down the board to target specific players. But for that to happen, there has to be a prospect -- or group of prospects -- compelling enough to justify the move.
In this year's class, there aren't many players who fit that description beyond Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and it's highly unlikely the Raiders move off the No. 1 overall pick.
That doesn't mean there won't be trades. There almost certainly will be. They're just more likely to involve modest movement -- a spot or two here or there -- rather than major swings up or down the board. That context is important to keep in mind as draft season ramps up.
As a reminder, there are four teams without a first-round pick: the Jaguars, Falcons, Colts and Packers.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
The 2026 NFL Draft is similar to 2025 in that there is only one quarterback worthy of No. 1 overall consideration. The Raiders are expected to take that player, but the real questions begin post-Fernando Mendoza selection. Las Vegas' roster is not in a state to support a rookie quarterback. Tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are good pieces, along with running back Ashton Jeanty, but they need another receiver and multiple offensive linemen.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Arvell Reese is not the safest option in the draft, nor does he represent New York's biggest need, but the vision for his usage, as well as the potential impact he can provide, is greater than the other options. They could look at receiver as well, but AD Mitchell showed flashes after being acquired from the Colts.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
The offensive line should be a point of emphasis for Arizona's next football coach, and Jonah Williams is slated to hit free agency. Francis Mauigoa is a building block for a fresh start on offense, which likely does not include Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs
Tennessee could go receiver in this spot as well, but it invested a lot of time in last year's receiver room with Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor. The cupboard is more bare among the pass rushers. Rueben Bain Jr. is a powerful rusher with a thick lower-body build who used the College Football Playoff platform to state his case as a potential top-10 overall selection.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
New York has bigger needs than receiver, but do not overthink the board. It is entirely possible Wan'Dale Robinson leaves in free agency, Darius Slayton has struggled to stay healthy, and Malik Nabers is coming off an injury. Carnell Tate would provide more confidence going into Year 2 with Jaxson Dart. Tate is a bigger body with great body control and a feel for playing in space.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Cleveland may use every pick in this draft on receivers and offensive linemen. (I'm only partially joking.) Jordyn Tyson is a big-time player with the ball in his hands; the only concern is that he battled injuries during his collegiate career.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Washington needs to add young players who can impact the game on defense. The preference would be an edge rusher, but a few of the top options are gone at this point. Auburn's Keldric Faulk should be considered, but Downs is a safer bet.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Running back may be a luxurious choice for the Saints, but they ended the season on a high note, and Jeremiyah Love's selection would support Tyler Shough. Alvin Kamara is likely nearing the end of his playing career, and the team struggled with injuries at the position in 2025. In a stronger draft class, perhaps the Saints would go in another direction, but there is value in taking a player with whom the franchise has a clear vision. Running back was a staple in Kellen Moore's last Philadelphia offense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Kansas City appears to be a team in transition. It needs an infusion of young impact players on both sides of the ball as it works to return to glory. Peter Woods was overrated early in the draft process but is now undervalued. In theory, Woods is the heir apparent to Chris Jones, and the hope is Omarr Norman-Lott can still develop into a complementary piece.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Jermod McCoy sat out the entire 2025 season, but his film resembled that of a top-10 overall pick in 2024. If the medical check comes back clean, Cincinnati would be getting a great player at a position of need. Defense is once again expected to be a point of emphasis for a franchise that has struggled to identify defensive contributors in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Mansoor Delane brings a high floor to a position of need for the Dolphins. Delane showed significant improvement from 2024 to 2025. Miami has several needs for its new head coach to fill, beginning with quarterback, and it likely will not all be done in the course of one offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
Keldric Faulk is a long, powerful pass rusher who does not turn 21 until the beginning of the 2026 season. Dallas needs young, impactful players at all three levels of the defense. Donovan Ezeiruaku had some good moments as a rookie, so the two can develop together.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Some teams may view Utah's right tackle as an offensive guard, but Los Angeles would plug him into the role with which he is most comfortable as Matthew Stafford continues tapping into the Fountain of Youth.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Baltimore has the same decision-makers in place to make selections, so fans should not anticipate a shift in philosophy. The Ravens will continue to stockpile picks, but it will be interesting to learn whom the franchise tabs as the next head coach and the personnel that person will need to execute his schemes on each side of the ball. Denzel Boston is a big body with a skill set that complements Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Linebacker has been associated as a draft need for the Buccaneers for years as the anticipated departure of Lavonte David looms. Sonny Styles is a player whose stock continues to rise, and it may ultimately settle in the top 10 overall.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs
New York traded away Quinnen Williams at the deadline, and the position had already been a need. The Jets could add a few bodies to the interior this offseason. Kayden McDonald has a high floor as a run defender, and teams will not feel comfortable taking him this early unless they are sold on his potential contributions as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 17
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
To Detroit's credit, it has utilized essentially every means of talent acquisition to address the spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson. None of those solutions have panned out long term. The Lions take another swing by drafting one of college football's most productive pass rushers in 2025. David Bailey had 14.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season for the Red Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
The younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell finds his home in the NFC. Terrell has delivered an insane number of turnover-worthy plays over the course of his three years at Clemson. He's responsible for three interceptions and eight forced fumbles during that time -- much-needed production at a position of weakness for Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Carolina has greater weaknesses than wide receiver and has invested significant draft capital into the position to little avail beyond Tetairoa McMillan. Makai Lemon is a smaller slot receiver who is grounded through the catch, a complement to McMillan's skill set.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The cornerback position is inherently volatile unless the player is one of the league's best. Neither Trevon Diggs nor DaRon Bland has been held in that regard. The lucrative contracts given to those two players aged poorly, and it remains a position of need. Colton Hood has been a fast riser this year.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Pittsburgh will have a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades, so the direction at quarterback is fascinating. If the team wants to get off the hamster wheel of signing a veteran every year, it will either need to continue taking chances on prospects who may be available to it, like Ty Simpson, or tank and be in a position to draft one next year. The choice has been made in this exercise, but a very real one awaits the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Vega Ioane is a powerful guard who embodies what Jim Harbaugh wants from the position. TruMedia credited him with zero sacks and four pressures allowed this season, both among the best marks in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
When Philadelphia felt Zach Ertz's career was nearing the end, it made the decision to move on from a fan favorite in favor of first-round pick Dallas Goedert. Goedert is scheduled to become a free agent in March. Sadiq is an off-ramp much the same way Goedert had been for Ertz.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
I'll reiterate: wide receiver and offensive line are the primary concerns for whoever takes the Browns' head coaching gig. After taking Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson No. 6 overall, the team follows that by drafting Caleb Lomu, who has as much upside as any offensive tackle in the draft but lacks ideal play strength.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Chicago invested heavily in the position last offseason with the free-agent acquisitions of Gervon Dexter and Grady Jarrett, but both players are advanced in age. A first-round pick is a premium investment at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Toledo • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Buffalo hardly addressed the safety room last offseason despite it being a need. The position remains a need entering this offseason. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a versatile player and represents a continued investment of team resources in the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Trent Williams' time will eventually come to an end, considering he will be 38 prior to next season. The 2026 season is the final year of his contract. Even if Monroe Freeling does not start next season, the team would theoretically have an in-house replacement who benefited from learning under a Hall of Fame tackle for a year.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kadyn Proctor IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
Houston began the season with a 3-5 record and an injured C.J. Stroud. To go on a run to the AFC Divisional Round was quite the accomplishment, all things considered. The Texans got the most out of last season's offensive line additions, but they need to continue investing in that group to stave off regression. Kadyn Proctor could play tackle or move inside to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Davante Adams is aging more gracefully than some of his peers because he wins with his attention to detail as a route runner. KC Concepcion gives them depth at a position they have valued during the Sean McVay era while also providing an off-ramp to Adams' time with the organization.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Cashius Howell is a younger version of Harold Landry III and K'Lavon Chaisson. New England has squeezed all the juice from those oranges, but Howell brings longevity to the position -- a vital objective considering Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye should be around for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The defensive line has been a unit of strength for Denver, which has been important for freeing up Jonathan Cooper and Nik Bonitto in pass-rush situations. The addition of Christen Miller ensures the defensive line remains atop the league while also providing depth.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Seattle adds another big end to fit into Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme. Although Rueben Bain has garnered most of the notoriety for Miami's College Football Playoff run, Mesidor has been equally impactful.
No. 47: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo cycled through linebacker this season and ultimately leaned on a familiar face from Cincinnati. He would feel more comfortable with a captain-type like Allen at the second level.
No. 48: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Hill is an incredibly athletic linebacker who can impact the game against the run and pass. Few off-ball linebackers boast the level of pass-rush production Hill has accumulated over the past three years (17.0 sacks and eight forced fumbles).
No. 52: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn
Sean Rhyan and Rasheed Walker are slated to hit free agency, which will impact the starting lineup as well as depth. Elgton Jenkins has been that utility lineman moved to a new position at any given point in time. The addition of Lew, who is a true center, would allow Jenkins to move back to either guard or tackle.
No. 56: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
The secondary was a problem for Jacksonville in the playoffs. Cornerback and safety are two areas that could warrant its consideration this offseason. Thieneman is a savvy player whose length muddies passing windows.