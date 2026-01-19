Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3349 RUYDS 284 INTS 6 TDS 47 The 2026 NFL Draft is similar to 2025 in that there is only one quarterback worthy of No. 1 overall consideration. The Raiders are expected to take that player, but the real questions begin post-Fernando Mendoza selection. Las Vegas' roster is not in a state to support a rookie quarterback. Tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are good pieces, along with running back Ashton Jeanty, but they need another receiver and multiple offensive linemen.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Arvell Reese is not the safest option in the draft, nor does he represent New York's biggest need, but the vision for his usage, as well as the potential impact he can provide, is greater than the other options. They could look at receiver as well, but AD Mitchell showed flashes after being acquired from the Colts.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The offensive line should be a point of emphasis for Arizona's next football coach, and Jonah Williams is slated to hit free agency. Francis Mauigoa is a building block for a fresh start on offense, which likely does not include Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee could go receiver in this spot as well, but it invested a lot of time in last year's receiver room with Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor. The cupboard is more bare among the pass rushers. Rueben Bain Jr. is a powerful rusher with a thick lower-body build who used the College Football Playoff platform to state his case as a potential top-10 overall selection.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 New York has bigger needs than receiver, but do not overthink the board. It is entirely possible Wan'Dale Robinson leaves in free agency, Darius Slayton has struggled to stay healthy, and Malik Nabers is coming off an injury. Carnell Tate would provide more confidence going into Year 2 with Jaxson Dart. Tate is a bigger body with great body control and a feel for playing in space.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Cleveland may use every pick in this draft on receivers and offensive linemen. (I'm only partially joking.) Jordyn Tyson is a big-time player with the ball in his hands; the only concern is that he battled injuries during his collegiate career.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Washington needs to add young players who can impact the game on defense. The preference would be an edge rusher, but a few of the top options are gone at this point. Auburn's Keldric Faulk should be considered, but Downs is a safer bet.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Running back may be a luxurious choice for the Saints, but they ended the season on a high note, and Jeremiyah Love's selection would support Tyler Shough. Alvin Kamara is likely nearing the end of his playing career, and the team struggled with injuries at the position in 2025. In a stronger draft class, perhaps the Saints would go in another direction, but there is value in taking a player with whom the franchise has a clear vision. Running back was a staple in Kellen Moore's last Philadelphia offense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Kansas City appears to be a team in transition. It needs an infusion of young impact players on both sides of the ball as it works to return to glory. Peter Woods was overrated early in the draft process but is now undervalued. In theory, Woods is the heir apparent to Chris Jones, and the hope is Omarr Norman-Lott can still develop into a complementary piece.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Jermod McCoy sat out the entire 2025 season, but his film resembled that of a top-10 overall pick in 2024. If the medical check comes back clean, Cincinnati would be getting a great player at a position of need. Defense is once again expected to be a point of emphasis for a franchise that has struggled to identify defensive contributors in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Mansoor Delane brings a high floor to a position of need for the Dolphins. Delane showed significant improvement from 2024 to 2025. Miami has several needs for its new head coach to fill, beginning with quarterback, and it likely will not all be done in the course of one offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Keldric Faulk is a long, powerful pass rusher who does not turn 21 until the beginning of the 2026 season. Dallas needs young, impactful players at all three levels of the defense. Donovan Ezeiruaku had some good moments as a rookie, so the two can develop together.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Some teams may view Utah's right tackle as an offensive guard, but Los Angeles would plug him into the role with which he is most comfortable as Matthew Stafford continues tapping into the Fountain of Youth.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Baltimore has the same decision-makers in place to make selections, so fans should not anticipate a shift in philosophy. The Ravens will continue to stockpile picks, but it will be interesting to learn whom the franchise tabs as the next head coach and the personnel that person will need to execute his schemes on each side of the ball. Denzel Boston is a big body with a skill set that complements Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Linebacker has been associated as a draft need for the Buccaneers for years as the anticipated departure of Lavonte David looms. Sonny Styles is a player whose stock continues to rise, and it may ultimately settle in the top 10 overall.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd New York traded away Quinnen Williams at the deadline, and the position had already been a need. The Jets could add a few bodies to the interior this offseason. Kayden McDonald has a high floor as a run defender, and teams will not feel comfortable taking him this early unless they are sold on his potential contributions as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 17 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th To Detroit's credit, it has utilized essentially every means of talent acquisition to address the spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson. None of those solutions have panned out long term. The Lions take another swing by drafting one of college football's most productive pass rushers in 2025. David Bailey had 14.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season for the Red Raiders.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell finds his home in the NFC. Terrell has delivered an insane number of turnover-worthy plays over the course of his three years at Clemson. He's responsible for three interceptions and eight forced fumbles during that time -- much-needed production at a position of weakness for Minnesota.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Carolina has greater weaknesses than wide receiver and has invested significant draft capital into the position to little avail beyond Tetairoa McMillan. Makai Lemon is a smaller slot receiver who is grounded through the catch, a complement to McMillan's skill set.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 8th The cornerback position is inherently volatile unless the player is one of the league's best. Neither Trevon Diggs nor DaRon Bland has been held in that regard. The lucrative contracts given to those two players aged poorly, and it remains a position of need. Colton Hood has been a fast riser this year.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 Pittsburgh will have a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades, so the direction at quarterback is fascinating. If the team wants to get off the hamster wheel of signing a veteran every year, it will either need to continue taking chances on prospects who may be available to it, like Ty Simpson, or tank and be in a position to draft one next year. The choice has been made in this exercise, but a very real one awaits the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Vega Ioane is a powerful guard who embodies what Jim Harbaugh wants from the position. TruMedia credited him with zero sacks and four pressures allowed this season, both among the best marks in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 When Philadelphia felt Zach Ertz's career was nearing the end, it made the decision to move on from a fan favorite in favor of first-round pick Dallas Goedert. Goedert is scheduled to become a free agent in March. Sadiq is an off-ramp much the same way Goedert had been for Ertz.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd I'll reiterate: wide receiver and offensive line are the primary concerns for whoever takes the Browns' head coaching gig. After taking Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson No. 6 overall, the team follows that by drafting Caleb Lomu, who has as much upside as any offensive tackle in the draft but lacks ideal play strength.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago invested heavily in the position last offseason with the free-agent acquisitions of Gervon Dexter and Grady Jarrett, but both players are advanced in age. A first-round pick is a premium investment at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo hardly addressed the safety room last offseason despite it being a need. The position remains a need entering this offseason. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a versatile player and represents a continued investment of team resources in the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th Trent Williams' time will eventually come to an end, considering he will be 38 prior to next season. The 2026 season is the final year of his contract. Even if Monroe Freeling does not start next season, the team would theoretically have an in-house replacement who benefited from learning under a Hall of Fame tackle for a year.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Houston began the season with a 3-5 record and an injured C.J. Stroud. To go on a run to the AFC Divisional Round was quite the accomplishment, all things considered. The Texans got the most out of last season's offensive line additions, but they need to continue investing in that group to stave off regression. Kadyn Proctor could play tackle or move inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 29 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Davante Adams is aging more gracefully than some of his peers because he wins with his attention to detail as a route runner. KC Concepcion gives them depth at a position they have valued during the Sean McVay era while also providing an off-ramp to Adams' time with the organization.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Cashius Howell is a younger version of Harold Landry III and K'Lavon Chaisson. New England has squeezed all the juice from those oranges, but Howell brings longevity to the position -- a vital objective considering Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye should be around for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Christen Miller DL Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 6th The defensive line has been a unit of strength for Denver, which has been important for freeing up Jonathan Cooper and Nik Bonitto in pass-rush situations. The addition of Christen Miller ensures the defensive line remains atop the league while also providing depth.