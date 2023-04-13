Trades are typically common in the first round of the NFL Draft, especially in a year where the draft prospects are as unpredictable as ever. There is some excellent top-end talent in this draft, but a lot of questions surrounding a group of prospects in the the mid-to-late first round.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, nine trades went down in the first round -- one resulted in A.J. Brown coming to the Philadelphia Eagles and another had the Arizona Cardinals landing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. There will certainly be a flurry of moves on draft night as teams will look to strike on selecting a player they want or stockpiling picks for Day 2 or in next year's draft.

Our writers at CBSSports.com came up with a list of hypothetical trades for several teams in the first round leading up to the draft. Below is a rundown of these deals; see if you agree with these virtual general managers.

Examining first-round trades NFL teams could make