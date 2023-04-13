The Seattle Seahawks have quite an opportunity on their hands. Thanks to the Russell Wilson trade last offseason, general manager John Schneider has some extra draft ammo to work with in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. In fact, Seattle holds a whopping 10 picks, including two first-rounders (Nos. 5 and 20) and two second-rounders (Nos. 37 and 52).

With all of these selections, the Seahawks have some flexibility. They could deal one of their first-round picks for more selections on Day 2 and Day 2, or even package their second first-rounder with a future pick and move up in the middle part of the first round. If we are attempting to predict which teams will trade on opening night, the Seahawks are right up there.

Below, we will break down a handful of trades the Seahawks could make. Let's jump in.

Trade down to No. 11

Titans get: No. 5 overall

No. 5 overall Seahawks get: No. 11 overall, No. 72 (third round), No. 186 (sixth round), 2024 first-rounder

Let's say the Houston Texans at No. 2 overall skip on a quarterback, or the Arizona Cardinals keep their pick at No. 3. The Seahawks at No. 5 could take the second defensive player off the board, or the fourth quarterback. There will surely be a team or two interested in taking Anthony Richardson or Will Levis at that No. 5 spot ahead of the Detroit Lions at No. 6. It's been reported that the Titans have looked into trading up, and they've met with both Richardson and Levis. Maybe GM Ran Carthon dials up Schneider's phone.

Trade up to No. 12

Seahawks get: No. 12 overall

No. 12 overall Texans get: No. 20 overall, No. 37 overall (second round), 2024 first-rounder

Let's say the Seahawks want to be aggressive in the opening round. Maybe Seattle wants to scoop up Levis if he falls to develop under Geno Smith. He probably won't be around at No. 20 overall. The Seahawks could reach up to grab him -- working with another team that has two first-round picks.

Trade down to No. 27



Bills get: No. 20 overall

No. 20 overall Seahawks get: No. 27 overall, No. 59 overall (second round), 2024 second-rounder

I've seen some mock drafts have the Bills trade up a few spots from their No. 27 pick. Some have them taking star Texas running back Bijan Robinson, but maybe they want to jump the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings for a wide receiver. The Seahawks, having already selected at No. 5, could be a potential trade partner for Brandon Beane.

Trade up to No. 33

Seahawks get: No. 33 overall

No. 33 overall Texans get: No. 37 overall (second round), 2024 second-rounder

If the Seahawks don't want to be too aggressive in the first round, maybe they call up the Texans after the first round late Thursday night, who pick second on Day 2. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker fell out of the first round, which surprised some. Seattle moves up behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round to take a quarterback.