The Texans are one of four NFL teams owning multiple first-round picks in the 2023 draft. They're also better-suited than anyone to move around the board, entering April's event with a league-leading 12 selections. Quantity is important, of course, as Houston looks to rebuild both sides of the ball under new coach DeMeco Ryans. But it wouldn't be surprising to see the Texans put their immense capital to use, perhaps with a blockbuster move back into the top 10.

How, exactly, might Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio jump around in Round 1? Here are five trade possibilities:

Trade up to No. 3

Texans get: 2023 first (No. 3)

2023 first (No. 3) Cardinals get: 2023 first (No. 12), 2023 second (No. 33), 2023 third (No. 73), 2024 third

In this scenario, Houston stays put at No. 2, its top overall pick, and doesn't take a quarterback. Instead, the Texans secure the top defensive prospect in the class -- likely Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., who can headline Ryans' front -- and then move back ahead of the rival Colts (No. 4) to address QB. Why not just take a QB at No. 2 and be done with it? Well, because you'd rather leave Day One with two top-five talents instead of one. Imagine, for example, entering 2023 with not only Anderson starting off the edge but C.J. Stroud under center. Not that it would matter too much, but taking the QB at No. 3 instead of No. 2 would also save just a bit of money at the position. The Cardinals could just as easily take Anderson or another defender themselves, but they're in a prime spot to sell while rebuilding under new management.

Trade up to No. 5

Texans get: 2023 first (No. 5)

2023 first (No. 5) Seahawks get: 2023 first (No. 12), 2023 second (No. 33)

Here, we're assuming the Texans take care of QB with their original No. 2 pick, securing either C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young as the face of the franchise. Then, instead of waiting to further bolster the lineup at No. 12, they return to the top five by giving Seattle a borderline additional first-rounder. Why? To secure one of the top defensive talents on the board; if not Anderson, then Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson, whose tools could give Ryans an elite project off the edge; or Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who could instantly give the team's defensive front some interior pop. The Seahawks have a history of moving back, and if they don't love a QB here, they could be motivated to make the deal.

Trade up to No. 9

Texans get: 2023 first (No. 9)

2023 first (No. 9) Bears get: 2023 first (No. 12), 2023 third (No. 73)

This one's also predicated on the Texans shoring up QB at No. 2. Instead of making a massive leap back into the top five, however, they jump three spots to leapfrog the Eagles, who have some of the same defensive priorities: DL, EDGE and CB. Philadelphia is a prime candidate to take the best-available pass rusher if it doesn't pivot to the offensive line, so this move could enable the Texans to stop the slide of an elite prospect like Jalen Carter or Tyree Wilson without also mortgaging the future. The No. 9 pick could also allow them to take the top cover man available in either Devon Witherspoon or Christian Gonzalez. Chicago already moved down from No. 1, but the Bears wouldn't be dropping that far by adding another pick here.

Trade down to No. 14

Texans get: 2023 first (No. 14), 2023 fourth (No. 107), 2024 fifth

2023 first (No. 14), 2023 fourth (No. 107), 2024 fifth Patriots get: 2023 first (No. 12)

Texans GM Nick Caserio knows the Patriots well, and it's very possible Bill Belichick will be calling with an interest in leapfrogging the rival Jets (No. 13), perhaps to secure the top offensive tackle on the board. A slide down two spots wouldn't necessarily prevent Houston from walking away with a starting-caliber edge rusher, corner or even wide receiver here, and adding another pick or two later in the draft certainly doesn't hurt.

Trade up to No. 20

Texans get: 2023 first (No. 20)

2023 first (No. 20) Seahawks get: 2023 second (No. 33), 2023 third (No. 65), 2023 fifth (No. 161)

How about this for a Round 1 splash? Not only do the Texans retain their original top-12 picks in this scenario, ideally addressing QB (C.J. Stroud? Bryce Young?) and then giving Ryans a defensive headliner at No. 12 (Christian Gonzalez? Lukas Van Ness?), but then they swoop all the way back into the top 20 by shipping their top two Day Two selections to Seattle, a notorious trade-back candidate. There are endless possibilities here: if they haven't found an edge rusher yet, guys like Nolan Smith and Myles Murphy could still be available, but this is also where the run on wide receivers could begin, making TCU's Quentin Johnston, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and maybe USC's Jordan Addison potential targets to pair with the new QB.