With the NCAA Tournament tipping off this week, we started wondering what would happen if the NFL held its own March Madness-style bracket featuring all 32 teams. After making our way through the entire bracket, we finally have an answer.

The NFL actually did have a tournament back in 1982. During the strike-shortened season, when each team played just nine games, the league expanded the playoffs to 16 teams. That season ended with a No. 6 seed (Jets) making a run all the way to the AFC Championship Game during a year where a No. 1 seed (Washington) ended up winning the title.

If you're wondering how our tournament is going to work here, we have a few rules:

We created four regions that each feature eight teams.

To seed the teams, we used the 2026 NFL Draft order. The four worst teams all ended up in four different regions as the eighth seed in their respective region. For instance, the team with the first overall pick (Raiders) ended up as the eighth-seed team in the region that includes the top one-seed (the Seahawks).

We're using each team's current roster based on its moves in free agency (with a few exceptions).

We're only taking player injuries into account if they're out due to a long-term issue (this means the Chiefs won't have Patrick Mahomes, who tore his ACL in December. Sorry, Chiefs).

With those rules in place, will the Super Bowl champion Seahawks win our tournament title? Will there be a Cinderella? Will the Browns make a run to the championship game?

Let's get to the tournament and find out.

Region 1

Region 1 note: Although we are using each team's current roster to make these predictions, we are giving the Raiders Fernando Mendoza. Good luck, Fernando.

First round

(1) Seahawks vs. (8) Raiders

There's a reason almost every opening-round game involving a top seed in the NCAA Tournament ends up being a blowout, and that's what will happen here. On paper, the Raiders improved their roster more than almost any other team this offseason, but that won't help them at quarterback. Fernando Mendoza going up against the Seahawks' defense is almost unfair. PICK: Seahawks 30, Raiders 17

(4) Lions vs. (5) Colts

With Daniel Jones still out due to his Achilles injury, the Colts will either turn the QB job over to Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard for this game. If you've ever watched Richardson or Leonard play, then you already know how tough it will be for the Colts offense to keep up with the high-flying Lions. PICK: Lions 30, Colts 20

(3) Jaguars vs. (6) Chiefs

With Patrick Mahomes out, the Chiefs will turn to Justin Fields in this game. The Chiefs beefed up their offense by adding Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency, and with Mahomes out, he'll get the ball roughly 30 times against the Jags. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, that won't be quite enough to carry Kansas City to the win. PICK: Jaguars 23, Chiefs 20

(2) Bears vs. (7) Saints

The Saints were one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the final month of the season, winning four of their final five games. They also improved at multiple positions in free agency with the additions of Travis Etienne, David Edwards and Kaden Elliss. This game almost gave us our first major upset of the tournament, but the Bears pull it out on a last-second field goal. PICK: Bears 27, Saints 24

Our tournament is off to a boring start, with all four higher seeds winning. Let's check out the next batch of games in Region 1.

Sweet 16

(1) Seahawks vs. (4) Lions

The Lions had a middle-of-the-pack defense last season and didn't do much to fix that issue in free agency. They did add Roger McCreary at corner, but it's still hard to envision this unit slowing down Seattle's offense. PICK: Seahawks 27, Lions 20

(2) Bears vs. (3) Jaguars

It's almost like the Jaguars forgot about free agency. They didn't get better on either side of the ball, and they lost one of their top defensive players in Devin Lloyd. The Bears made several defensive upgrades, including Devin Bush at linebacker and Cody Bryant at safety, and when you factor in that this team has a potent offense, Chicago is going to win. PICK: Bears 24, Jaguars 17

We've made it through six games in Region 1 and still have no upsets. Let's see what happens in the regional final.

Elite Eight

(1) Seahawks vs. (2) Bears

The Seahawks took some hits in free agency and have some serious question marks at running back with Zach Charbonnet unavailable for this game, but Mike Macdonald's defense keeps Caleb Williams in check and Seattle pulls out the win. PICK: Seahawks 23, Bears 17

Region 1 winner: Seahawks

The defending Super Bowl champs are headed to the Final Four after winning a region that gave us no upsets. WHERE ARE THE UPSETS?

Region 2

First round

(1) Patriots vs. (8) Jets

The Jets are arguably one of the most improved teams in the AFC. Not only did they add Geno Smith at quarterback, but they also revamped their defense with the additions of players like T'Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata, Joseph Ossai, Nahshon Wright, Demario Davis and Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Jets come close to pulling off the biggest upset of the tournament, but the Patriots rally for a tight win. PICK: Patriots 20, Jets 17

(4) Vikings vs. (5) Buccaneers

In his first game with the Vikings, Kyler Murray gets hounded by a new-look Buccaneers defense that includes Alex Anzalone and A'Shawn Hand. The Bucs' offense spends most of the game running up the middle to challenge a Vikings defensive line that just lost Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. In the end, the Bucs pull off the first upset of the tournament. PICK: Buccaneers 24, Vikings 23

(3) Eagles vs. (6) Bengals

The Bengals are 10-3 in Joe Burrow's past 13 starts, and with a healthy Burrow under center, Cincinnati torches an Eagles defense that lost several key players, including Jaelan Phillips and Nakobe Dean. Of course, the Eagles also move the ball, turning this game into an entertaining shootout that ends with another upset. With the sixth-seeded Bengals winning, we have a CINDERELLA team. PICK: Bengals 34, Eagles 31

(2) Bills vs. (7) Commanders

If the Bills were missing one thing in 2025, it was a go-to receiver for Josh Allen, and they fixed that problem by trading for D.J. Moore. Even with Moore on the field, the Bills struggle on offense in this game thanks to a suddenly resurgent Washington defense that now includes Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and Nick Cross. The Commanders take the Bills down to the wire before fading in the fourth quarter. PICK: Bills 30, Commanders 23

And there we are! We have our first two upsets of the tournament thanks to the Bengals and Buccaneers. Let's see how they do in the next round.

Sweet 16

(2) Bills vs. (6) Bengals

These two teams played in one of the wildest games of the 2025 season. In December, the Bengals blew a 10-point lead in the final eight minutes after Burrow had a total meltdown with two interceptions in the fourth quarter, including a pick-six. Burrow has NEVER thrown multiple interceptions against the same team twice in his career, so it's unlikely we'd see another meltdown. Instead, we get a Burrow vs. Allen showdown that ends in dramatic fashion. PICK: Bengals 38, Bills 35

(1) Patriots vs. (5) Buccaneers

The Patriots almost got shocked in the first round by the Jets, and once again, we see a near upset here, but in the end, New England is able to pull out a tight one. One of New England's biggest signings in free agency was Kevin Byard, who led the NFL in interceptions in 2025, and he ices the win here by picking off Baker Mayfield late in the fourth quarter. PICK: Patriots 24-21 over Buccaneers

We are now headed to the regional final with the Patriots hosting the Bengals.

Elite Eight

(1) Patriots vs. (6) Bengals

The Bengals and Patriots actually played each other in 2025, with New England pulling out a tight 26-20 win. Cincinnati nearly won even though Burrow didn't play, but this time around Burrow will be on the field, and that will be the difference in the game. PICK: Bengals 26, Patriots 20

Region 2 winner: Bengals

Region 2 has officially gone off the rails with a sixth-seed advancing to the Final Four. With a healthy Joe Burrow and some re-enforcements on defense in the form of Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe, the Bengals turn into the Cinderella team of the tournament.

Region 3

First round

(1) Broncos vs. (8) Cardinals

Right now, it appears the Cardinals will head into the season with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback, and it's hard to see him having much success against the Broncos' defense. PICK: Broncos 27, Cardinals 17

(4) Panthers vs. (5) Ravens

The Panthers made some big moves this offseason by adding two key starters on defense: Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips. Carolina could certainly hang with Baltimore, but in the end, quarterback play is the difference, with Lamar Jackson outplaying Bryce Young. PICK: Ravens 24, Panthers 21

(3) Chargers vs. (6) Dolphins

In his first game as Dolphins coach, Jeff Hafley gets a tough draw against the Chargers. Malik Willis has looked solid in small doses, but the Dolphins have too many question marks on offense -- especially after trading Jaylen Waddle -- and Willis isn't good enough to make up for the shortcomings of this roster. PICK: Chargers 28, Dolphins 13

(2) 49ers vs. (7) Browns

These two teams met in the regular season, with the 49ers coasting to a 26-8 win, and that's likely how this game will play out. The Browns' defense is good enough to slow down the 49ers' high-flying offense, but it's hard to see Cleveland's offense scoring many points. PICK: 49ers 20, Browns 13

This is probably the most interesting region, especially because any of the four teams advancing could end up winning it.

Sweet 16

(1) Broncos vs. (5) Ravens

Through the first week of free agency, the Broncos signed exactly zero outside free agents, but they made up for that this week by trading for Waddle. That might not help them here. New Ravens coach Jesse Minter spent two seasons as the Chargers' defensive coordinator, and during that time he faced the Broncos four times, holding them to 20 points or fewer in three of those games. Minter knows the Broncos well, and that helps Baltimore here. PICK: Ravens 24, Broncos 17

(2) 49ers vs. (3) Chargers

The Chargers' offensive line didn't do a good job protecting Justin Herbert last season, but this matchup works in their favor because L.A. faces a 49ers team that recorded the fewest sacks in the NFL last year. With Herbert getting time to throw, he picks apart the 49ers' defense. Of course, Kyle Shanahan's offense keeps up, and this game turns into a wild shootout with the underdog pulling off the upset. PICK: Chargers 33, 49ers 30

We have now reached the final game of Region 3, and it's a barnburner as Minter faces his old team.

Elite Eight

(3) Chargers vs. (5) Ravens

The Ravens might be the lower seed, but they definitely have the advantage, and that's largely thanks to Minter. As the Chargers' defensive coordinator the past two seasons, he knows all of Herbert's weaknesses. When it comes to the playoffs, Herbert has shown a tendency to melt down in big games. With Minter unleashing Trey Hendrickson on him, Herbert has another rough postseason outing. PICK: Ravens 34, Chargers 24

Region 3 winner: Ravens

Backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade has officially paid off for Baltimore. Now, everyone is going to start backing out of trades.

Region 4

Region 4 note: Aaron Rodgers hasn't announced whether he'll return, but for the sake of this tournament, we'll assume he's on the team.

First round

(1) Rams vs. (8) Titans

These two teams actually played back in September, and the Titans gave the Rams a scare. Tennessee held a second-half lead before fading in what ended up as a 33-19 loss. The Titans' roster has improved this offseason with the addition of several key players, including John Franklin-Myers, Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor on defense, along with Wan'Dale Robinson on offense. However, the Rams arguably have the best roster in the NFL, and they got even better this offseason with the additions of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. PICK: Rams 30, Titans 21

(4) Packers vs. (5) Falcons

With Michael Penix Jr. out due to a torn ACL, Tua Tagovailoa gets the start and actually plays reasonably well, thanks in large part to his new arsenal of weapons that includes Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London. However, the Packers are the higher seed, this game is in Green Bay and the temperature is under 40 degrees -- and as we all know, Tua can't win cold-weather games. PICK: Packers 26, Falcons 23

(3) Steelers vs. (6) Cowboys

If there's one thing the Steelers needed to add this offseason, it was a strong No. 2 receiver, and they addressed that by trading for Michael Pittman Jr. They also added a human steamroller at running back in Rico Dowdle. The Cowboys certainly improved their defense in free agency, but the Steelers still take this one in a slugfest. PICK: Steelers 23, Cowboys 21

(2) Texans vs. (7) Giants

John Harbaugh might eventually turn the Giants around, but asking him to beat the Texans in his first game as coach is too tall a task. PICK: Texans 23, Giants 16

Once again, we have a region that produces ZERO upsets in the opening round. Let's see if that changes in Round 2.

Sweet 16

(1) Rams vs. (4) Packers

With Micah Parsons out due to a torn ACL, the Packers' defense won't be at full strength, which allows the Rams to move the ball up and down the field with ease. The Packers' offense struggles to get going, and with Green Bay struggling on both sides of the ball, the Rams win by double digits. PICK: Rams 31, Packers 21

(2) Texans vs. (3) Steelers

We just saw this game in January, when the Texans smoked the Steelers 30-6 in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Steelers have certainly improved this offseason, but not enough to make up a 24-point difference. PICK: Texans 27, Steelers 17

The 2025 NFL season started with the Rams playing the Texans in Week 1, and now we're getting that same matchup in the regional final.

Elite Eight

(1) Rams vs. (2) Texans

The Texans' defense is good enough to keep them in this game, but Houston will need a big performance from C.J. Stroud to pull off the upset, and he just doesn't quite have it in him. Stroud, who threw five interceptions in two playoff games back in January, throws two more here, and the Rams hang on for a close win. PICK: Rams 24, Texans 20

Region 4 winner: Rams

Not surprisingly, the Rams are the last team standing in Region 4.

Final Four

We've made it to the Final Four, and there are some juicy storylines: Hendrickson will face his old team in a battle of Cinderellas, and we also get another round of Rams vs. Seahawks.

(5) Ravens vs. (6) Bengals

America loves rooting for the underdog, which means the Bengals might officially be America's team at this point. Yes, the Ravens are a fifth seed, but their popularity took a hit in early March when they decided to BACK OUT of the Crosby trade. You could argue it was a sleazy move, but the bottom line is that it worked out for Baltimore. The Ravens landed Hendrickson to replace Crosby, and they did it much cheaper since they didn't have to give up the two first-round picks they were about to send for Crosby.

As for the Bengals, they did add some help on defense, but it might not matter in this game. Jackson always saves his best for Cincinnati: He's 11-3 against them all time, and he picks up another win here. PICK: Ravens 30, Bengals 27

(1) Seahawks vs. (1) Rams

This might be the best rivalry in the NFL right now. These two teams played three times during the 2025 season, with all three games decided by an average of just 2.3 points. In this March matchup, it comes down to which team has improved its roster more, and right now, that's the Rams. The team had one major weakness on defense, and it fixed that by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson. The Rams also re-signed Kam Curl, so Sam Darnold will have a hard time putting up big numbers against the secondary.

As for the Seahawks, they lost several key players, including Walker, Bryant, Boye Mafe and Tariq Woolen. Basically, the Rams are slightly better than the last time these two teams played, and the Seahawks are slightly worse, so the edge goes to L.A. PICK: Rams 28, Seahawks 24

Championship Game

After 30 games, we're down to the final two teams. So who's going to win the NFL's first NCAA-style football tournament? Let's find out.

(1) Rams vs. (5) Ravens

Everyone loves picking upsets in the NCAA tournament, but the fact of the matter is that the No. 1 seed usually wins it all. A one-seed has won the title in seven of the past eight NCAA tournaments, and that's what happens here.

The Rams are a powerhouse on both offense and defense. Their roster has almost no holes, they have solid coaching and they have the reigning NFL MVP. The Ravens also have their own MVP in Jackson, who has won the award twice, but they lost several key players in free agency this year, and it's tough to see them going toe-to-toe with the Rams. Their Cinderella run ends here. PICK: Rams 34, Ravens 24

So there you have it: The 2026 NFL March Madness tournament champion has been crowned. Congratulations to the Rams. There's no trophy involved here, only bragging rights, which is almost as good as a trophy.