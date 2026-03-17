The Denver Broncos just turned up the volume in what has been a quiet offseason as they will acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The move brings additional help for Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, whose wide receiver group suddenly features a blend of high-end veteran talent at the top with Waddle and Courtland Sutton and promising young weapons like Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin. The Dolphins will not come away from the deal empty-handed, though, with a slew of draft picks headed their way in return.

Here are the full trade details, according to multiple reports:

Broncos receive: Jaylen Waddle, 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 111)

Jaylen Waddle, 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 111) Dolphins receive: 2026 first-round pick (No. 30), 2026 third-round pick (No. 94), 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 130)

Both teams made statements with this trade. On one hand, the Broncos are clearly going all-in on a Super Bowl push. On the other, the Dolphins appear committed to a full rebuild. Let's grade the transaction.

Broncos: A-

Free agency left Broncos fans with little reason for excitement, as their team was the only one to not sign a player from outside the building. How quickly the narrative can change. Denver made one of the most aggressive trades of the offseason with a move that should give those in the Mile High City hope that their offense will take a leap forward in 2026.

After coming up just short of a trip to the Super Bowl -- and arguably, having that opportunity stripped away from them by an untimely quarterback injury -- the Broncos are among the teams who should be expected to go all-in on maximizing this contention window. Bringing Waddle into the mix is the exact kind of move that can push them closer to a championship, as it provides Nix with an explosive second option and should take a significant amount of pressure off Sutton.

The only knock against this deal for the Broncos is the high price tag. Swapping fourth-round picks effectively means they gave up a first-round and third-round pick for Waddle, which is significant. But that is the kind of package a team pays when it feels as though it can and should win right now, and Denver should be commended for pushing its chips forward.

Dolphins: B+

The sale continues in Miami, where Waddle becomes the latest big-name player to depart from a franchise undergoing a complete reset. Waddle is out along with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins move on from their longtime core and seek to acquire as much in return as possible.

The package of draft picks heading to Miami from this deal makes the Dolphins one of five NFL teams to boast two first-round picks this year, and they now hold seven picks in the first three rounds. This will be a youthful roster in 2026, albeit one that should not be expected to stack wins. If the Dolphins continue to embrace the rebuild and go full tank mode, the Waddle trade will age even finer.

One minor detraction, though, is that the Broncos were one of the worst possible trade partners in terms of maximizing draft capital. Their No. 30 overall pick is, of course, at the back end of the first round. Still, it is a first-rounder nonetheless, and one the Dolphins will be happy to use.

The other obvious pitfall with the trade is that Malik Willis, whom Miami just decided was worthy of a risky investment as starting quarterback, suddenly has very little help in the receiving department. That is not exactly a foolproof method to help an inexperienced starter prove himself as a breakout signal-caller. Winning in 2026 may not be the top priority for the Dolphins' front office, but making their new quarterback look good should be among their goals.