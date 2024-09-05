History is made over the course of an NFL season, and 2024 will be no different. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson are setting a new standard for quarterback play, as the three are on milestone watch every week. Allen, Jackson and Jalen Hurts are rewriting the record books for running quarterbacks, with the three set to reach significant milestones in 2024.

Other players are set to rewrite the record books this year, starting with Travis Kelce as he climbs the all-time tight end rankings. Justin Jefferson, Myles Garrett, and T.J. Watt are also making new marks at their respective positions.

Here are 33 players on the verge of reaching new milestones in 2024:

Patrick Mahomes

Can become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards in seven of his first eight career seasons.

Can become the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 25 touchdown passes in seven of his first eight career seasons, joining Peyton Manning (eight).

Can become the third quarterback in NFL history with five seasons of 35-or-more touchdown passes, joining Tom Brady (six) and Aaron Rodgers (six).

Can become the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes in seven consecutive seasons, joining Drew Brees (11 from 2006-16).

Needs 4,766 passing yards to surpass Peyton Manning (33,189) for the most passing yards by a player in his first eight seasons in NFL history. Mahomes has 28,424 career passing yards.

Needs 1,576 passing yards in his first 12 games to surpass Matthew Stafford (109 games) as the fastest player to reach 30,000 career passing yards in NFL history. Mahomes has 28,424 passing yards in 96 career games.

Needs 26 touchdown passes to surpass Peyton Manning (244) for the most touchdown passes by a player in his first eight seasons in NFL history. Mahomes has 219 career touchdown passes.

Needs 31 touchdown passes to surpass Aaron Rodgers (121 games) as the fastest player to reach 250 career touchdown passes in NFL history. Mahomes has 219 touchdown passes in 96 career games.

Josh Allen

Needs 12 combined passing and rushing touchdowns to surpass Patrick Mahomes (231) for the most combined passing and rushing touchdowns by a player in his first seven career seasons in NFL history. Allen has 220 passing and rushing touchdowns after six seasons.

Needs 4,047 combined passing and rushing yards to surpass Patrick Mahomes (30,360) for the most combined passing and rushing yards by a player in his first seven career seasons in NFL history. Allen has 26,314 career combined yards (22,703 passing, 3,611 rushing).



Needs seven rushing touchdowns to join Cam Newton (75) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 60 career rushing touchdowns.

Needs 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history to reach the marks in five consecutive seasons and five career seasons.



Needs 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes to become the third quarterback in NFL history to reach the marks in five of his first seven career seasons, joining Patrick Mahomes (six) and Peyton Manning (six).



Travis Kelce

Needs 93 receptions to become the third tight end in NFL history with 1,000 career receptions, joining Tony Gonzalez (1,325) and Jason Witten (1,228). Kelce has 907 career receptions.

Can become the first player in NFL history with at least 90 receptions in seven consecutive seasons, surpassing Antonio Brown (six from 2013-18) and Torry Holt (six from 2002-07).

Can become the first player in NFL history with at least 80 receptions in nine consecutive seasons, surpassing Marvin Harrison (eight from 1999- 2006), Torry Holt (eight from 2000-07) and Jerry Rice (eight from 1989-96).

Needs 80 receptions to surpass Tony Gonzalez (eight seasons) for the most such seasons by a tight end in NFL history.



Needs 772 receiving yards to become the third tight end in NFL history with 12,000 career receiving yards, joining Tony Gonzalez (15,127) and Jason Witten (13,046). Kelce has 11,328 career receiving yards.

Can become the second player in NFL history with at least 800 receiving yards in 11 consecutive seasons, joining Jerry Rice (12 seasons from 1985- 1996).

Can become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 900 receiving yards in nine consecutive seasons, joining Jerry Rice (12 from 1985-1996), Tim Brown (10 from 1993-2002), Mike Evans (10 from 2014-23, active streak) and Reggie Wayne (nine from 2004-12).

Needs 900 receiving yards to tie Tony Gonzalez (nine seasons) for the most such seasons by a tight end in NFL history.

Needs one touchdown reception to surpass Jason Witten (74) for the fifth-most touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history. Only Antonio Gates (116), Tony Gonzalez (111), Rob Gronkowski (92) and Jimmy Graham (89) have more.



Aaron Rodgers

Needs 4,386 passing yards to surpass Philip Rivers (63,440) for the sixth-most passing yards in NFL history. Rodgers has 59,055 career passing yards.

Needs 3,500 passing yards to tie Drew Brees (14) and Brett Favre (14) for the third-most such seasons ever. Only Tom Brady (20) and Peyton Manning (16) have more.

Needs 34 touchdown passes to surpass Brett Favre (508) for the fourth-most ever. Rodgers has 475 career touchdown passes.

Needs 30 touchdown passes to tie Tom Brady (nine), Brett Favre (nine) and Peyton Manning (nine) for the second-most such seasons ever. Only Drew Brees (10 seasons) has more.

Needs 25 touchdown passes to tie Drew Brees (14) for the third-most such seasons ever. Only Tom Brady (17) and Peyton Manning (16) have more.

Needs 25 touchdown passes in his first 12 games to surpass Peyton Manning (244) as the fastest player ever to reach 500 career touchdown passes

Lamar Jackson

Needs 852 rushing yards to surpass Michael Vick (6,109) for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history. Jackson has 5,258 career rushing yards.

Can become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 500 rushing yards in seven consecutive seasons and the second quarterback ever with at least 500 rushing yards in seven career seasons, joining Cam Newton (seven).



Justin Jefferson

Needs 886 receiving yards to surpass Torry Holt (6,784) for the most receiving yards by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history. Jefferson has 5,899 career receiving yards.

Needs 101 receiving yards in his first game to surpass Lance Alworth (62 games) as the fastest player to reach 6,000 receiving yards in NFL history. Jefferson has 5,899 receiving yards in 60 career games.

Needs 1,101 receiving yards in his first 11 games to surpass Lance Alworth and Julio Jones (72 games) as the fastest player to reach 7,000 receiving yards in NFL history.

Can become the fourth player in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five career seasons, joining Mike Evans, A.J. Green and Randy Moss.

Mike Evans

Needs 1,000 receiving yards to tie Jerry Rice (11 consecutive seasons from 1986-96) for the longest streak of consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL history.



Needs six touchdown receptions to become the fifth player ever with at least 100 touchdown receptions in his first 11 seasons, joining Jerry Rice (146), Randy Moss (135), Marvin Harrison (122) and Terrell Owens (114). Evans is at 94 career touchdowns.



Needs 10 rushing touchdowns to become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 100 rushing touchdowns in his first nine seasons, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (138), Emmitt Smith (125), Jim Brown (106) and Shaun Alexander (100). Henry has 90 career rushing touchdowns.

Needs 10 rushing touchdowns to become the fourth player in NFL history to reach the mark in seven career seasons, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (nine), Adrian Peterson (eight) and Emmitt Smith (eight).

Needs 10 rushing touchdowns to become the third player in NFL history to reach the mark in seven consecutive seasons, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (nine from 2001-09) and Adrian Peterson (seven from 2007-13).

Needs one game with at least 200 rushing yards to surpass Adrian Peterson (six games) and O.J. Simpson (six) for the most such games in NFL history.



Can become the sixth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 12,000 scrimmage yards and 90 scrimmage touchdowns in his first eight career seasons, joining Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith and LaDainian Tomlinson. McCaffrey has 10,505 scrimmage yards and 81 scrimmage touchdowns in his first seven seasons.

Needs nine touchdowns in his first nine games to become the eighth player in NFL history with at least 90 scrimmage touchdowns in his first 100 career games, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (114), Emmitt Smith (109), Jim Brown (103), Shaun Alexander (102), Lenny Moore (92) and Adrian Peterson (91) and Jerry Rice (91). McCaffrey has 81 scrimmage touchdowns in 91 career games.

Can become the sixth player in NFL history with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in three of his first eight career seasons, joining Eric Dickerson (four), Marshall Faulk (four), Priest Holmes (three), Edgerrin James (three) and LaDainian Tomlinson (three).

Can become the second player in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in five career seasons, joining Marshall Faulk (five).

Needs one game with at least one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown to surpass Marshall Faulk (15) for the most such games in NFL history. McCaffrey has 15 career games with at least one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown.

Needs six touchdown receptions to join Marshall Faulk (36) as the only running backs in the Super Bowl era with at least 35 touchdown receptions.

Can become the second player in NFL history with at least five rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns in three consecutive seasons, joining Marshall Faulk (1999-01) and the first to reach the marks in four career seasons.

Needs 40 receptions to surpass Marshall Faulk (548) for the most receptions by a running back in his first eight seasons in NFL history. McCaffrey has 509 career receptions.

Needs 91 receptions to become the fifth running back in NFL history with at least 600 career receptions, joining Larry Centers (827), Marshall Faulk (767), LaDainian Tomlinson (624) and Keith Byars (610). McCaffrey has 509 career receptions.



Myles Garrett

Needs 14 sacks to become the first player since 1982 to reach the mark in four consecutive seasons.

Needs 13 sacks to become the third player since 1982 to reach the mark in five-or-more of his first eight seasons, joining Reggie White (seven) and T.J. Watt (five of first seven).

Needs 12 sacks to become the second player since 1982 to reach the mark in five consecutive seasons, joining Lawrence Taylor (1985-89).



Needs 10 sacks to become the fourth player since 1982 to reach the mark in seven-or-more of his first eight seasons, joining Reggie White (eight), Von Miller (seven) and DeMarcus Ware (seven).



11.5 sacks away from 100 career sacks.

T.J. Watt

Can become the first player since 1982 to lead the NFL in sacks four times. Watt led the league in sacks in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Can become the first player since 1982 with three career seasons of 19-or-more sacks.

Can become the third player since 1982 with four career seasons of 15-or-more sacks, joining Reggie White (five) and J.J. Watt (four).

Can become the fourth player since 1982 with six career seasons of 13-or-more sacks, joining Reggie White (nine), Bruce Smith (seven) and Kevin Greene (six).

Needs 3.5 sacks in his first eight games to become the second-fastest player since 1982 to reach 100 career sacks, surpassing DeMarcus Ware (113 games). Only Reggie White (96) reached the mark faster. Watt has 96.5 sacks in 104 career games.

Needs 3.5 sacks to become the fourth player since 1982 with at least 100 sacks in his first eight career seasons, joining Reggie White (124), DeMarcus Ware (111) and Jared Allen (105).

Matthew Stafford

Needs 3,953 passing yards to become the ninth player in NFL history with 60,000 career passing yards. Stafford has 56,047 passing yards.

Needs 977 passing yards to surpass Eli Manning (57,023) for the tenth-most all-time.

Needs 25 touchdown passes to surpass Matt Ryan (381) for the ninth-most all-time. Stafford has 357 career touchdown passes.

Needs 166 completions to become the ninth player ever with 5,000 career completions.

Needs 100 receptions to become the third player in NFL history to reach the mark in six seasons, joining Antonio Brown and Brandon Marshall, and the second player ever to reach the mark in five-or-more consecutive seasons, joining Brown.

Needs five touchdown receptions to become the fifth player ever with 100 touchdown receptions in his first 11 seasons, joining Jerry Rice (146), Randy Moss (135), Marvin Harrison (122), and Terrell Owens (114). Adams has 95 career touchdown catches.



Needs 1,500 receiving yards to become the first player in NFL history to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons.

Needs 1,069 receiving yards to surpass Antonio Brown (11,207) for the fifth-most ever by a player in his first nine seasons, trailing only Julio Jones (12,125), Torry Holt (11,864), Jerry Rice (11,776) and Calvin Johnson (11,619). Hill has 10,139 career receiving yards.

Needs 110 receptions to become the first player ever to reach the mark in four consecutive seasons and the second player ever to reach the mark in four-or-more career seasons, joining Wes Welker (five).

Jalen Hurts

Needs three rushing touchdowns to surpass Steve Young (43) for the third most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history. Hurts has 41 career rushing touchdowns.

Needs three rushing touchdowns to surpass Cam Newton (43) for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first five career seasons in NFL history.

Needs 10 rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history to reach the mark in four consecutive seasons and four career seasons. Needs 20 touchdown passes and 10 rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback ever to reach the marks in three consecutive seasons and three career seasons.

Can become the second player since 1982 with at least 13 sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons, joining Reggie White.

Can become the fourth player since 1982 with at least 10 sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons, joining Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas and Reggie White.

Needs 9.5 sacks to become the sixth player since 1982 with at least 50 sacks in his first four NFL seasons, joining Reggie White (70), Derrick Thomas (58), J.J. Watt (57), DeMarcus Ware (53.5) and Dwight Freeney (51). Parsons has 40.5 career sacks.

Russell Wilson

Can join Peyton Manning as the only players ever with at least 3,000 passing yards in each of their first 13 seasons.

Needs 16 touchdown passes to become the fourth player in NFL history with at least 350 touchdown passes in his first 13 seasons, joining Peyton Manning (399), Drew Brees (363) and Dan Marino (352). Wilson has 334 career touchdown passes.

Needs 4,000 passing yards to become the third player in NFL history to reach the mark in four of his first five seasons, joining Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning.

Needs 3,396 passing yards to surpass Peyton Manning (20,618) for the most passing yards ever by a player in his first five seasons. Herbert has 17,223 career passing yards.



Needs 100 receptions to become the third player in NFL history to reach the mark in six seasons, joining Antonio Brown and Brandon Marshall.

Needs 25 receptions in his first 11 games to surpass Antonio Brown (928) for the most receptions ever by a player in his first 150 games. Allen has 904 receptions in 139 games.



Needs 80 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions to become the first player in NFL history to reach the marks in each of their first four seasons.

Needs 1,283 receiving yards to become the sixth player ever with 5,000 receiving yards in his first four seasons, joining Justin Jefferson (5,899), Michael Thomas (5,512), Randy Moss (5,396), CeeDee Lamb (5,145) and Torry Holt (5,088). Chase has 3,717 career receiving yards.



Needs 90 receptions to become the second player in NFL history with at least 900 receptions in his first 10 career seasons, joining Marvin Harrison (927). Diggs has 810 career receptions.

Can become the second player ever with at least 100 receptions in five consecutive seasons, joining Antonio Brown (six from 2013-18).

Can become the third player in NFL history with at least 100 receptions in six career seasons, joining Antonio Brown and Brandon Marshall.



Can become the first running back in NFL history with at least 75 receptions in six career seasons.

Needs 44 receptions to surpass Marshall Faulk (548) for the most receptions by a running back in his first eight seasons in NFL history. Kamara has 505 career receptions.

Needs 83 receptions to surpass Marcus Allen (587) for the fifth-most receptions by a running back in NFL history. Only Larry Centers (827), Marshall Faulk (767), LaDainian Tomlinson (624) and Keith Byars (610) have more. Kamara has 505 career receptions.

Needs 72 receptions to become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 1,000 receptions in his first 12 seasons, joining Jerry Rice (1,050), Marvin Harrison (1,042), Larry Fitzgerald (1,018) and Andre Johnson (1,012). Hopkins his 928 career receptions.

Needs 92 receptions to surpass Justin Jefferson (196) and Michael Thomas (196) for the most-ever by a player in his first two seasons. Nacua had 105 receptions in his rookie season.

Needs 100 receptions to become the first player ever to reach the mark in each of his first two seasons.

Needs 1,014 receiving yards to become the sixth player ever with 2,500 receiving yards in his first two seasons, joining Justin Jefferson (3,016), Odell Beckham Jr. (2,755), Randy Moss (2,726), Bill Groman (2,648) and Ja'Marr Chase (2,501). Nacua had 1,486 receiving yards in his rookie season.

Can become the third player in NFL history with at least 3,000 passing yards in each of his first 11 career seasons, joining Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson

Needs 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes to become the fourth player in NFL history to reach those marks in three of his first five seasons, joining Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino.

Needs seven touchdown receptions to surpass Marshall Faulk (36) for the most touchdown receptions by a running back in the Super Bowl era.



Needs 100 receptions to become the first tight end ever to reach the mark in consecutive seasons and the second tight end ever to reach the mark in multiple career seasons, joining Travis Kelce (three).

CeeDee Lamb

Can become the third player in NFL history with at least 100 receptions, 1,300 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions in three consecutive seasons, joining Marvin Harrison (four from 1999-2002) and Davante Adams (three from 2020-22).

Needs 87 receptions to surpass Jarvis Landry (481 receptions) for the second-most by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history. Only Michael Thomas (510) has more. Lamb has 395 career receptions.

Needs 100 receptions to become the third player in NFL history to reach the mark in three of his first four seasons, joining Brandon Marshall and Michael Thomas.

Needs 90 receptions to become the second player in NFL history to reach the mark in each of his first four seasons, joining Michael Thomas.

Needs 85 receptions to become the third player ever with 400 receptions in his first four seasons, joining Michael Thomas (470) and Jarvis Landry (400). St. Brown has 315 career receptions.

D.K. Metcalf

Needs 900 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions to become the second player in NFL history to reach the marks in each of his first six seasons, joining Randy Moss.



Needs 59 receptions to surpass Keith Jackson (144) for the most receptions ever by a tight end in his first two seasons. LaPorta had 86 receptions in his rookie season.

Needs 1,092 receiving yards to surpass Mike Ditka (1,980) for the most receiving yards ever by a tight end in his first two seasons. LaPorta had 889 receiving yards in his rookie season.

Needs 10 touchdown receptions to become the sixth player in the Super Bowl era to reach the mark in each of his first two seasons, joining Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Gronkowski, John Jefferson, Randy Moss and Daryl Turner.

Needs 4,000 passing yards to become the third player in NFL history to reach the mark in each of his first two seasons, joining Justin Herbert and Jameis Winston.

Needs 3,892 passing yards to become the fourth player ever with 8,000 passing yards in his first two seasons, joining Justin Herbert (9,350), Andrew Luck (8,196) and Jameis Winston (8,132). Stroud had 4,108 passing yards in his rookie season.

Needs 70 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards to become the second player in NFL history to reach the marks in each of his first four seasons, joining Michael Thomas.