NFL odds, picks for Week 17: Advanced computer model loving Ravens and Texans

There's still at least one playoff spot to be claimed in both the AFC and NFC, and seeding is up in the air in many situations as well as the NFL gets set for the final week of the regular season. A lot will be on the line for some teams, while others are thinking about next year, or possibly resting starters for the playoffs. The initial Week 17 NFL odds are out, but you can expect plenty of changes as kickoffs approach and teams' plans become clearer. The Texans are -8 against the Jaguars as they look to finish off the AFC South, while the Eagles are -6.5 against the Redskins as they hope to steal the final NFC wild-card spot with a win and a loss by the Vikings (-6) against the Bears. Before finalizing any Week 17 NFL picks of your own, be sure to check out the NFL projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 17 on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 159-78 on the season, ranking in the top five on NFLPickWatch.com. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest Week 17 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 17 NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top Week 17 NFL picks the model recommends: the Ravens (-5.5) cover the spread against the Browns as they look to wrap up the AFC North.

Baltimore's Week 16 win over the Chargers, coupled with the Steelers' loss to the Saints, put the Ravens in control of their own destiny in the division entering the final week of the regular season. Even against a much-improved Cleveland squad, the model projects the Ravens roll to a big win that covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The Over (41) also has plenty of value because that hits in well over half of simulations.

Another one of the Week 17 NFL predictions from the model: the Texans (-8) claim the AFC South with a win and cover over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston lost in Week 16 to Philadelphia, keeping the Titans and Colts alive in the AFC South. But Deshaun Watson and Co. still control their own destiny in the division, and all it will take is a victory over the 5-10 Jaguars to secure the AFC South crown. The Texans could also claim the No. 2 seed in the AFC, depending on how the rest of Week 17 NFL action shakes out.

The model has taken that into account and expects them to be at their best in this Week 17 matchup. Watson accounts for close to 300 yards of total offense and Houston gets the cover in over half of the simulations. The over (40.5) also has plenty of value because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for the season-defining matchup between the Colts and Titans, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 17? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.



New York Jets at New England Patriots (-13, 47.5)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-7, 44)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8, 40.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (pick'em, 50)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 38.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+6.5, 41.5)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5, 41)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14, 48)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-6, 41)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 50)