NFL hands down four suspensions before preseason action, with Falcons' James Pearce Jr. hit hardest

We had a bit of a news dump in the NFL ahead of the three preseason games that kicked off Friday night. The league suspended four players at the start of the season for various violations, headlined by Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr., who was issued an eight-game suspension following his offseason arrest.

All four suspensions begin on Aug. 30, meaning the players can participate in preseason activities, including preseason games. Two notable players who did not receive suspensions on Friday are Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. However, the NFL is looking into these situations. Jacobs was arrested this offseason on charges related to domestic violence, but the case remains open. As for Nacua, a woman filed a civil lawsuit against him in March on allegations of gender violence, along with assault and battery.

EDGE James Pearce Jr.: 8 games

The NFL suspended James Pearce Jr. eight games without pay for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He is eligible for reinstatement on Monday, Nov. 2.

The Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist was arrested on Feb. 7 after he chased his then-girlfriend in an SUV and rammed her vehicle. Pearce fled from police before eventually being apprehended. He was initially charged with three felonies: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person.

Pearce struck an agreement where if he completed a pre-trial intervention program and stayed out of trouble for six months, all charges would be dismissed. The victim and the police officers involved in the case agreed to this resolution.

The loss of Pearce is a massive one for Atlanta, especially when you consider that fellow second-year pass rusher Jalon Walker suffered a torn ACL in training camp. In his first NFL season, Pearce set a Falcons rookie record by racking up 10.5 sacks in addition to 26 tackles. On the Falcons' initial depth chart, Cameron Thomas and Brandon Dorlus are listed as their starting pass rushers.

DT Phidarian Mathis: 3 games

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis was suspended for the first three games of the season after he violated the NFL's substance abuse policy. He is eligible for reinstatement on Monday, Sept. 28.

The former second-round pick of the Washington Commanders played six games for the Bills last year and made 13 tackles. He re-signed with Buffalo on a one-year deal this offseason.

On the Bills' initial depth chart, Mathis was listed as a second-string defensive lineman behind Ed Oliver, Deone Walker and T.J. Sanders.

CB Nazeeh Johnson: 6 games

Tennessee Titans cornerback Nazeeh Johnson was suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. He is eligible for reinstatement on Monday, Oct. 19.

Johnson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with the Titans last month. In 29 career games played with six starts, he's recorded 66 tackles, three passes defensed and one sack.

Johnson was listed as a third-string cornerback on Tennessee's initial depth chart. In the Titans' 19-13 preseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, he tied for the team lead in tackles with five.

EDGE Dorance Armstrong Jr.: 1 game

Commanders pass rusher Dorance Armstrong was suspended one game for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Armstrong was arrested in Texas last year on misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest/search or transport, according to ESPN.

Armstrong got off to a productive start for Washington last season, recording 5.5 sacks in the first seven games. However, he then tore his ACL.

Armstrong is still recovering from his knee injury, and was listed as a second-string pass rusher on Washington's first depth chart behind free-agent additions Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson.