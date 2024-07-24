Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech may or may not be taking the day to get a buzzcut like Joe Burrow, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest, right here in the Pick Six newsletter.
1. Camp holdout tracker: Latest updates on big names
Which notable names have yet to report to training camp while seeking new contracts? And which ones have reported, only to sit out of practice? We've got a running tracker of holdouts and hold-ins, featuring the latest on stars like Tua Tagovailoa and CeeDee Lamb. Here's a sampling of news:
- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (reported, seeking new contract: Tagovailoa declared in June that "the market is the market," hinting he's after roughly top-five quarterback money. While he reported to camp, his practice participation will be "very fluid," per coach Mike McDaniel.
- Packers QB Jordan Love (reported, declining to practice): General manager Brian Gutekunst had hoped to extend Love ahead of camp, but he's acknowledged the quarterback won't risk an on-field injury until their negotiations are resolved.
- Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (holding out): He absorbed fines by skipping mandatory minicamp and has reportedly yet to have substantive long-term contract talks with the Cowboys, who also have big-money decisions to make with quarterback Dak Prescott and pass rusher Micah Parsons.
2. Injury watch: Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones updates
Besides holdouts, some camps had big names missing due to other off-field issues. Here are some of the latest movements on the medical front, including a lingering situation in Baltimore:
- Lamar Jackson out indefinitely with illness: The Ravens star has yet to take the practice field
- Odell Beckham Jr. opens on PUP list: The new Dolphins wideout is battling minor injuries
- Daniel Jones fully cleared: The Giants quarterback is good to go after ACL rehab
3. Big deal or no big deal: Hot training camp topics
With camp underway, we asked three of our NFL analysts -- Cody Benjamin, Jared Dubin and Jordan Dajani -- to make a ruling on some of the top hot topics, declaring whether they are a "big deal" or, in fact, "no big deal" at all. Here's a sample of their roundtable:
- Joe Burrow fully cleared for contact: The Bengals are very good whenever Burrow is healthy, and not so much when he's not. He's now missed significant time in two of his four seasons, so it's important that he hit the ground running. Big deal. -- Jared Dubin
- Haason Reddick holding out of Jets camp. If nothing else, this confirms the current Jets regime, like many before it, remains prone to dysfunction. Aaron Rodgers and the offense are the real X-factor, but how could they have acquired Reddick from the Eagles without factoring in the top pass rusher's contract desires? Big deal. -- Cody Benjamin
- Brandon Aiyuk wants out in San Francisco: The Niners have routinely taken until several weeks into camp or even the regular season to get their star players signed. If that happens with Aiyuk, it's no big deal. If the Niners actually give in and trade him (which seems wildly unlikely), then it's a very big deal. No big deal ... for now. -- Jared Dubin
4. Contract buzz: Stafford, Cooper get new deals
Let's check in on some contract situations that have actually been resolved, to some degree:
- Rams rework Matthew Stafford's deal: The quarterback had been seeking more guarantees
- Amari Cooper gets $20M more guaranteed: The Browns appease their No. 1 wide receiver
- Vikings extend Christian Darrisaw: The young left tackle gets a hefty $113 million contract
- Tee Higgins committed to Bengals for 2024: Despite previously seeking a trade, per reports
5. Top veterans who need strong showings at camp
Which players could really benefit from a big summer? Chris Trapasso has identified top candidates in this category, including skill players for a pair of contenders in the Packers and Ravens:
- Packers RB A.J. Dillon: Enter Josh Jacobs to a reworked Packers backfield and third-round selection Marshawn Lloyd, who isn't quite as thick and inherently powerful as Dillon but runs with impressive side-to-side wiggle and minimal hesitation hitting the hole. Dillon very well could be playing for a roster spot this summer in Green Bay.
- Ravens WR Rashod Bateman: [He] could be fighting for a high volume of targets ... in Baltimore this season. It's not as if the Ravens revamped the receiver room -- they only used a fourth-round pick on Devontez Walker -- but Mark Andrews begins the season healthy and Zay Flowers enters Year 2 with a full head of steam after an at-times dynamic rookie campaign.
6. Extra points: Burrow's hair, Belichick's 49ers offer
Hungry for more headlines? We've got you covered:
- Joe Burrow debuts bold new haircut: And Ja'Marr Chase appears to be following suit
- Tyreek Hill jokes about being traded again: The Dolphins star does not want to leave Miami
- Chiefs owner calls talk of move to Kansas 'premature:' Amid rumors of their future stadium
- Michael Gallup retires after six seasons: The wideout played most of his career for the Cowboys
- 49ers tried to hire Bill Belichick: And apparently offered him almost any job he wanted