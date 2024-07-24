Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech may or may not be taking the day to get a buzzcut like Joe Burrow, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest, right here in the Pick Six newsletter.

1. Camp holdout tracker: Latest updates on big names

Which notable names have yet to report to training camp while seeking new contracts? And which ones have reported, only to sit out of practice? We've got a running tracker of holdouts and hold-ins, featuring the latest on stars like Tua Tagovailoa and CeeDee Lamb. Here's a sampling of news:

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (reported, seeking new contract: Tagovailoa declared in June that "the market is the market," hinting he's after roughly top-five quarterback money. While he reported to camp, his practice participation will be "very fluid," per coach Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa declared in June that "the market is the market," hinting he's after roughly top-five quarterback money. While he reported to camp, his practice participation will be "very fluid," per coach Mike McDaniel. Packers QB Jordan Love (reported, declining to practice): General manager Brian Gutekunst had hoped to extend Love ahead of camp, but he's acknowledged the quarterback won't risk an on-field injury until their negotiations are resolved.

General manager Brian Gutekunst had hoped to extend Love ahead of camp, but he's acknowledged the quarterback won't risk an on-field injury until their negotiations are resolved. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (holding out): He absorbed fines by skipping mandatory minicamp and has reportedly yet to have substantive long-term contract talks with the Cowboys, who also have big-money decisions to make with quarterback Dak Prescott and pass rusher Micah Parsons.

2. Injury watch: Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones updates

Besides holdouts, some camps had big names missing due to other off-field issues. Here are some of the latest movements on the medical front, including a lingering situation in Baltimore:

3. Big deal or no big deal: Hot training camp topics

With camp underway, we asked three of our NFL analysts -- Cody Benjamin, Jared Dubin and Jordan Dajani -- to make a ruling on some of the top hot topics, declaring whether they are a "big deal" or, in fact, "no big deal" at all. Here's a sample of their roundtable:

Joe Burrow fully cleared for contact: The Bengals are very good whenever Burrow is healthy, and not so much when he's not. He's now missed significant time in two of his four seasons, so it's important that he hit the ground running. Big deal. -- Jared Dubin

The Bengals are very good whenever Burrow is healthy, and not so much when he's not. He's now missed significant time in two of his four seasons, so it's important that he hit the ground running. -- Jared Dubin Haason Reddick holding out of Jets camp. If nothing else, this confirms the current Jets regime, like many before it, remains prone to dysfunction. Aaron Rodgers and the offense are the real X-factor, but how could they have acquired Reddick from the Eagles without factoring in the top pass rusher's contract desires? Big deal. -- Cody Benjamin



If nothing else, this confirms the current Jets regime, like many before it, remains prone to dysfunction. Aaron Rodgers and the offense are the real X-factor, but how could they have acquired Reddick from the Eagles without factoring in the top pass rusher's contract desires? -- Cody Benjamin Brandon Aiyuk wants out in San Francisco: The Niners have routinely taken until several weeks into camp or even the regular season to get their star players signed. If that happens with Aiyuk, it's no big deal. If the Niners actually give in and trade him (which seems wildly unlikely), then it's a very big deal. No big deal ... for now. -- Jared Dubin

4. Contract buzz: Stafford, Cooper get new deals

Let's check in on some contract situations that have actually been resolved, to some degree:

5. Top veterans who need strong showings at camp

Which players could really benefit from a big summer? Chris Trapasso has identified top candidates in this category, including skill players for a pair of contenders in the Packers and Ravens:

Packers RB A.J. Dillon: Enter Josh Jacobs to a reworked Packers backfield and third-round selection Marshawn Lloyd, who isn't quite as thick and inherently powerful as Dillon but runs with impressive side-to-side wiggle and minimal hesitation hitting the hole. Dillon very well could be playing for a roster spot this summer in Green Bay.

Enter Josh Jacobs to a reworked Packers backfield and third-round selection Marshawn Lloyd, who isn't quite as thick and inherently powerful as Dillon but runs with impressive side-to-side wiggle and minimal hesitation hitting the hole. Dillon very well could be playing for a roster spot this summer in Green Bay. Ravens WR Rashod Bateman: [He] could be fighting for a high volume of targets ... in Baltimore this season. It's not as if the Ravens revamped the receiver room -- they only used a fourth-round pick on Devontez Walker -- but Mark Andrews begins the season healthy and Zay Flowers enters Year 2 with a full head of steam after an at-times dynamic rookie campaign.

6. Extra points: Burrow's hair, Belichick's 49ers offer

Hungry for more headlines? We've got you covered: