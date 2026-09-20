Life is chaotic. You're being pulled in a bunch of different directions, so it's understandable that by the time you plant yourself on the couch on Sunday to gear up for another slate of NFL action, you don't exactly have your finger on the pulse. That's fine if you simply want to sit back and watch the events unfold, but not so great if you want to sprinkle some bets in along the way. That's were you can lean on us.

Below, we've rolled out five best bets for Week 2, as well as hand out a pick for every other matchup that'll take place on Sunday (and Monday) for you to either fade or follow. Let's not waste any more of your valuable time and get right into the picks!

NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Cooper Rush is going to get another start for Atlanta, so we'll gladly fade him after a rough debut with the Falcons in Week 1. Out of every starting quarterback that took the field in Week 1, no one has a worse passer rating than Rush (54.9). There was essentially no vertical passing game as Rush averaged just 3.5 air yards per attempt (31st among QBs). Despite that, he still had an off-target rate of 13.6% (22nd). So, while the Panthers' defense was pantsed by the Bears in Week 1 to the tune of 59 points allowed, they won't face nearly the firepower under center as they did when squaring up against Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. Meanwhile, lost in the Bears' lighting it up, Bryce Young put together a strong effort, with his .29 EPA per dropback ranking sixth-highest among all quarterbacks in Week 1. The Panthers QB also owns a 4-1 SU and ATS record when he starts against Atlanta.

Projected score: Panthers 24, Falcons 20

The pick: Panthers -2.5

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

Listen, this might be the last time in our lives that we'll be able to bet against Deshaun Watson, so we HAVE to take this opportunity while it's still there. The Browns QB looked about as you'd expect him to look in the opening loss to Jacksonville. He didn't seem comfortable in the pocket at all, tossed an interception on his opening possession, and nearly had two more turnovers. Dating to before his Achilles injuries, Watson is 0-6 SU and 1-5 ATS over his last six starts. Meanwhile, the Browns are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 road games as a dog of 6-plus points.

While Watson won't provide much resistance for the Bucs defense, old friend Baker Mayfield is likely chomping at the bit to square off against his former team. This will be just the second game against Cleveland since he was traded in the summer of 2022. Mayfield lost his first matchup against the Browns while a member of the Panthers, but has since revitalized his career in Tampa and will likely be looking to run it up with his college of skill-position players. The Bucs are 3-0 SU in home openers with Mayfield.

Projected score: Buccaneers 30, Browns 13

The pick: Buccaneers -8.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

It's hard to call a Week 2 matchup a kitchen-sink game or any team, but I sort of feel that way with the Patriots. They completely collapsed in the fourth quarter and lost a winnable game against the Seahawks in the season opener. After this game on Sunday, they'll begin a two-week road trip that takes them to Jacksonville and Buffalo. The Patriots shouldn't expect to be favored in either of those matchups, so if they drop this home opener to Pittsburgh, they're looking down the barrel of a potential 0-4 start.

While they did lose A.J. Brown (ankle) to injury, I think New England should be able to outpace the Steelers' offense. Aaron Rodgers was tied for the fourth-worst EPA per dropback in the NFL in Week 1 as the Pittsburgh offense averaged just 4.1 yards per play against Atlanta. The Patriots boast a far better defense than the Falcons, with All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez and a pass rush that was surprisingly disruptive in Week 1.

Remember, the Steelers went into Foxborough in Week 3 last year and pulled out a 21-14 win. In that loss, the Patriots turned the ball over five (!) times. Mike Vrabel will almost certainly remind them of that game and push them to right the wrong here.

Drake Maye is also 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS as a 3-plus point favorite at home in his career.

Projected score: Patriots 24, Steelers 17

The pick: Patriots -5.5

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Can you believe it? We're backing the Jets in back-to-back weeks! Did we slip into the Twilight Zone or something? Unlike last week, however, we're not taking them to pull off the outright win (although I was tempted). Instead, we're looking for them to merely cover the Packers in the home opener. While it was against Tennessee, New York looked far improved from last year's squad. Specifically, they got stable quarterback play from Geno Smith, who was the only quarterback in the entire Week 1 slate to not have an off-target throw. Meanwhile, the defense showed signs of life, specifically with No. 2 overall pick David Bailey tallying a sack in his debut.

As we look at Green Bay, I just don't have a lot of faith in the Packers right now as a road favorite. They collapsed against the Vikings, and Jordan Love did not look good in the process. In stark contrast to Smith, Love's off-target rate was the highest among all quarterbacks in Week 1 (23.8%). On top of throwing an interception against Minnesota, the Vikings dropped two others, so it was nearly an even more disastrous day for the Packers' quarterback.

They may win because they have a smidge more talent, but it'll be within the number.

Projected score: Packers 24, Jets 21

The pick: Jets +3.5

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Maybe it's a trap, but I don't care. I'll fade Cam Ward and the Titans until they give me a reason not to. Ward ranked 26th in the league in Week 1 in EPA per dropback as well as off-target rate in a loss to New York at home. He was sacked three times in the opener, and will now face an Eagles front that will continue to apply pressure. Tennessee scored just 10 points in Week 1, which was the fewest points total in a season opener at home in franchise history. It's hard to imagine this unit suddenly finding success against a superior defense that took it to them on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Breece Hall averaged 4.6 yards per carry while piling up 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground against Robert Saleh's defense in Week 1, and I expect Saquon Barkley to carry the baton with a similar showing in Week 2. This should be a double-digit win by Philadelphia.

Projected score: Eagles 27, Titans 17

The pick: Eagles -7

Rest of the bunch

Bengals at Texans

Projected score: Bengals 28, Texans 24

The pick: Bengals +2.5

Vikings at Bears

Projected score: Bears 27, Vikings 20

The pick: Bears -4.5

Saints at Ravens

Projected score: Ravens 30, Saints 20

The pick: Ravens -8.5

Jaguars at Broncos

Projected score: Jaguars 23, Broncos 21

The pick: Jaguars +2.5

Raiders at Chargers

Projected score: Chargers 33, Raiders 20

The pick: Chargers -6.5

Dolphins at 49ers

Projected score: 49ers 30, Dolphins 16

The pick: 49ers -13.5

Seahawks at Cardinals

Projected score: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17

The pick: Seahawks -3.5

Commanders at Cowboys

Projected score: Cowboys 33, Commanders 30

The pick: Commanders +3.5

Colts at Chiefs

Projected score: Chiefs 28, Colts 20

The pick: Chiefs -6.5

Giants at Rams (Monday)

Projected score: Rams 30, Giants 21

The pick: Rams -7