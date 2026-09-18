The 2026 season rolls on in the NFL. After we kicked off the new season last week, Week 2 promises to carry the baton with a number of high-stakes games on the docket, including five divisional matchups. Of course, before you sit back and enjoy the full Sunday slate, you're going to want to get your bets in order, which is where we come in.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place. You can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL betting courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Which picks can you make with confidence this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -1.5, O/U 42.5

Falcons +2.5: "The Panthers were mauled on defense last week by the Bears. This Falcons offense isn't close to that. But I think they just hand it to Bijan Robinson to keep the Panthers off the field. Falcons win it behind Robinson's big day." -- CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Falcons taking down the Panthers on the road, 21-17. To see the rest of his Week 2 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers (-2.5) at Falcons Falcons

Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -2.5, O/U 45.5

Texans -2.5: "Houston lost a heartbreaker at home to Buffalo last week and now faces another explosive offense in a Cincinnati group that scored a lot but didn't necessarily look its best in Week 1. Ja'Marr Chase, at least, should be a lot better after posting just two catches for 12 yards last week, even with Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter across from him. The Texans' offense also looked a bit better than expected last week, and without some ill-timed fumbles, the Bucs would have hung a bunch more than their 27 points on Cincinnati. I think both teams can find some success offensively here, and in that case, I like the Texans to secure the win at home." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin on why he has Houston winning and covering against Cincinnati, 26-24. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Texans (-2.5) Texans

Texans Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Buccaneers -6.5, O/U 42.5

Buccaneers -8.5: "Listen, this might be the last time in our lives that we'll be able to bet against Deshaun Watson, so we HAVE to take this opportunity while it's still there. The Browns QB looked about as you'd expect in the opening loss to Jacksonville. He didn't seem comfortable in the pocket, tossed an interception on his opening possession and nearly had two more turnovers. Dating to before his Achilles injuries, Watson is 0-6 SU and 1-5 ATS over his last six starts. Meanwhile, the Browns are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 road games when they are 6-plus point dogs.

"While Watson won't provide much resistance for the Bucs defense, old friend Baker Mayfield is likely chomping at the bit to square off against his former team. This will be just the second game against Cleveland since he was traded in the summer of 2022. Mayfield lost his first matchup against the Browns while with the Panthers, but he has since revitalized his career in Tampa and will likely look to run it up with his college of skill-position players. The Bucs are 3-0 SU in home openers with Mayfield." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Buccaneers rolling over the Browns, 30-13. To see the rest of his Week 2 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Buccaneers (-8.5) Buccaneers

Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Packers -3.5, O/U 44.5

Jets +3.5: "Can you believe it? We're backing the Jets in back-to-back weeks! Did we slip into the Twilight Zone or something? Unlike last week, however, we're not taking them to pull off the outright win (although I was tempted). Instead, we're looking for them to merely cover as they host the Packers in the home opener. While it was against Tennessee, New York looked far improved from last year's squad. Specifically, they got stable quarterback play from Geno Smith, who was the only quarterback in the entire Week 1 slate to not have an off-target throw. Meanwhile, the defense showed signs of life, specifically with No. 2 overall pick David Bailey tallying a sack in his debut.

"As we look at Green Bay, I just don't have a lot of faith in the Packers right now as a road favorite. They collapsed against the Vikings, and Jordan Love did not look good in the process. In stark contrast to Smith, Love's off-target rate was the highest among all quarterbacks in Week 1 (23.8%). On top of throwing an interception against Minnesota, Love had two other near interceptions, so it was nearly an even more disastrous day for the Packers' quarterback. They may win because they have a smidge more talent, but it'll be within the number." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Jets covering against the Packers, but Green Bay pulling out the 24-21 victory. To see the rest of his Week 2 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-3.5) at Jets Packers

Packers Packers Jets Jets Jets Jets

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bears -3, O/U 45.5

Bears -5.5: "This will be Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Vikings. But the marquee matchup is the Brian Flores defense against the explosive Bears offense. At home, look for the Chicago offense to keep it rolling. Bears take it." -- CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Bears pulling off the 30-24 win over Minnesota. To see the rest of his Week 2 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Bears (-5.5) Bears

Vikings Vikings Vikings Bears Vikings Vikings

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -8.5, O/U 46.5

Saints +8.5: "The Baltimore Ravens were one of the big winners from Week 1. They eviscerated the Colts, 41-23, while racking up 500 yards of total offense. Derrick Henry ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns, while Zay Flowers registered a career-high 150 yards receiving and a touchdown ... in the first half. However, I would say that the Saints were one of the biggest 'winner losers' from Week 1. I actually like that term. 'Winner losers.'

"I was wildly impressed by Tyler Shough, who threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns to go with three turnovers vs. the Lions. It looked like he was flailing at the beginning of the second half with two straight turnovers, but the second-year signal-caller hung in there, relied on his playmakers like Chris Olave, and helped New Orleans overcome a 21-0 deficit on the road to get to overtime. It was remarkable. Dude is tough mentally and physically.

"I'm going to take the Saints to cover the big number because Baltimore could be without two of its top wideouts in Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist). Plus, Shough is 8-2 ATS in his career as the starting quarterback. That's tied for the best mark since 1970. A gambler's dream QB!" -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes New Orleans to cover against Baltimore. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Ravens (-8.5) Ravens

Saints Saints Saints Ravens Saints Saints

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -7, O/U 39.5

Eagles -7: "Maybe it's a trap, but I don't care. I'll fade Cam Ward and the Titans until they give me a reason not to. Ward ranked 26th in the league in Week 1 in EPA per dropback as well as off-target rate in a loss to New York at home. He was sacked three times in the opener and will now face an Eagles front that will continue to apply pressure. Tennessee scored just 10 points in Week 1, which was the fewest point total in a season opener at home in franchise history. It's hard to imagine this unit suddenly finding success against a superior defense than the one that took it to them on Sunday.

"Meanwhile, Breece Hall averaged 4.6 yards per carry while piling up 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground against Robert Saleh's defense in Week 1, and I expect Saquon Barkley to carry the baton with a similar showing in Week 2. This should be a double-digit win by Philadelphia." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Eagles taking down the Titans, 27-17. To see the rest of his Week 2 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-7) at Titans Eagles

Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Patriots -4.5, O/U 42.5

Steelers +4.5: "I'm probably the only person in the world who remembers last year's edition of Steelers at Patriots. It was an incredibly forgettable game, where the Steelers beat the Patriots by a touchdown, 21-14. Yes, Aaron Rodgers beat Drake Maye and the eventual AFC champions in Foxborough. The Patriots have had extra time to mull over their embarrassing loss to Drew Lock in the season opener, but with the point spread being 4.5 points in a game where I'm expecting roughly 30 total points, I'm going to lean toward the underdog. Especially with A.J. Brown sidelined by a high ankle sprain. Believe it or not, the Steelers have won THREE STRAIGHT GAMES as an underdog of at least four points! I'll take Pittsburgh to keep it close." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Steelers to cover against the Patriots but has New England pulling out the 16-13 victory. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Patriots (-5.5) Patriots

Patriots Steelers Patriots Patriots Steelers Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -3, O/U 43.5

Jaguars +2.5: "The Jaguars are riding high after blowing out Cleveland, while the Broncos are coming off a bad loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. The Jaguars went to Denver and beat them last December, and I think they will beat them again. Look for a big game from Bhayshul Tuten running it for Jacksonville." -- Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he likes Jacksonville to pull off the 23-20 upset in Denver. To see the rest of his Week 2 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Broncos (-2.5) Jaguars

Broncos Jaguars Broncos Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -6.5, O/U 43.5

Chargers -6.5: "The Chargers are almost in a must-win situation with the schedule they face in the next six weeks. The loss last week at home to the Cardinals was embarrassing. The Raiders beat the Dolphins, but this is a big step up for them. I see the Chargers bouncing back and the offense actually showing some life." -- CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Chargers bouncing back against the Raiders, 24-16. To see the rest of his picks for Week 2, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Chargers (-7) Chargers

Chargers Raiders Chargers Chargers Raiders Raiders

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -13.5, O/U 45

49ers -13.5: "The Dolphins' only chance to win this game was going to be if the 49ers got stuck in Australia, but that didn't happen. The Dolphins only have one true offensive weapon, and that's De'Von Achane, but I don't think they know how to use him, because he only got 11 carries in Week 1. He's your only hope, Miami; run him into the ground. If Achane goes off, that's about the only way the Dolphins might be able to win this game. If they can run the ball, that will keep the clock moving and keep the 49ers' offense off the field, but that's probably not going to happen.

"Back in Super Bowl XIX, the 49ers beat the Dolphins 38-16, and I'll be honest, that feels about right for this game. The Dolphins' run to 0-17 is officially on." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has San Francisco pulling off the 38-16 win over Miami. To see the rest of his Week 2 picks, click here.

Still alive in your Survivor Pool? Let's keep the momentum rolling! Over at SportsLine, expert R.J. White has detailed a strategy and highlighted a slew of top options for the Week 2 slate. White notes that San Francisco is likely to be the public's consensus play as they take on the Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. If you want to shy away from taking a high-percentage team like the Niners, White gives a couple of top pivots, which you can find by heading over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at 49ers (-13.5) 49ers

Dolphins Dolphins 49ers 49ers Dolphins 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -4, O/U 41

Cardinals +4: "I feel like the Seahawks are going to have trouble scoring points, but I also feel like the Cardinals are going to have trouble scoring points. The Seahawks' defense saved the day in Week 1 by holding the Patriots to just 10 points, so I don't think we're going to see a sudden explosion of scoring from the Cardinals.

"One reason the Seahawks are so good is because Mike Macdonald is one of the smartest coaches in the NFL. He knows how to confuse opposing quarterbacks, but as crazy as it sounds, that's not easy to do with Jacoby Brissett. He's started 66 games over his 11-year career, and there hasn't been a single instance where he's thrown three picks in a game. As a matter of fact, he only has five games ever where he's even thrown two interceptions. He might not throw for 350 yards, but he doesn't make mistakes, which is why the Cardinals should be able to keep this close.

"Wait, did I say keep this close? Because they're going to do more than that. They're going to win this game." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Cardinals pulling off another upset and beating the Seahawks, 20-17. To see the rest of his Week 2 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-4.5) at Cardinals Seahawks

Seahawks Seahawks Cardinals Seahawks Seahawks Cardinals

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -4, O/U 50.5

Cowboys -4.5: "Both of these teams are 0-1, so this is a big game for both. The Cowboys' defense was bad in the loss to the Giants in Week 1. I think they regroup here to limit the Commanders, while Dak Prescott has a big day." -- CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why the Cowboys will notch their first win of the season over Washington, 31-24. To see the rest of his Week 2 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Cowboys (-3.5) Cowboys

Cowboys Commanders Cowboys Commanders Commanders Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -6.5, O/U 46.5

Colts +6.5: "Indianapolis got run all over by the Ravens last weekend, and we could see a repeat of that this week with the Kenneth Walker-led run game for Kansas City, which looked both efficient and explosive against the Broncos last week. But if the Chiefs can't pass the ball more efficiently than they did against Denver, it's hard to see them consistently blowing teams out. So I like the Colts to keep things relatively close in this one, even while the Chiefs grind out a win on the ground." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin on why he has the Colts covering against Kansas City but the Chiefs pulling out the 21-17 win. To see the rest of his Week 2 picks, click here.

SportsLine expert R.J. White has been a go-to source for games involving the Indianapolis Colts. Over his last 53 Colts ATS picks, White has returned $1,004, making his "Sunday Night Football" suggestion a must-see resource. We can tell you White is leaning Under on the total, but to see that ATS pick, you'll need to click over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Chiefs (-6.5) Chiefs

Colts Colts Chiefs Chiefs Colts Colts

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -7, O/U 47.5

Rams -7: "I feel like the New York Giants are going to be a hot pick this week after their fun upset of the Dallas Cowboys, which makes me want to go the other way. The Rams have had a long break to lick their wounds from the atrocity in Australia, and Aaron Donald is expected to make his return to the field! I'm not expecting him to rack up sacks on Jaxson Dart, but it's going to be fun to see him back out there.

"I have the Rams bouncing back and covering with a late field goal. This isn't going to be a best bet from me, because I think a cover is going to come late." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he has the Rams covering, 30-21. To see the rest of his picks, click here.

SportsLine's Larry Hartstein has had his finger on the pulse of Los Angeles Rams games, returning $1,701 on his last 38 Rams ATS picks. Now, he turns his attention to this "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Giants to keep that streak alive. We can tell you Hartstein is leaning on the Under when it comes to the 47.5-point total. However, to see his rock-solid ATS pick for this game, you'll need to check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Rams (-7) Rams

Rams Giants Giants Rams Giants Giants