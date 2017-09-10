Odell Beckham reportedly a game-time decision, 'real doubt' he will play

The New York Giants won't know until very close to kickoff whether they will have star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the field for their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. According to multiple reports, Beckham is expected to be a game-time decision for "Sunday Night Football," with the Giants having "real doubt" about whether or not he will be able to play through his ankle injury.

2 days ago, there was little hope #NYG WR Odell Beckham would play vs. #Cowboys. Thanks to round-the-clock rehab, he's now a game-time call — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2017

High-ankle sprains like Odell Beckham suffered can take 4 weeks to heal. Today marks fewer than 3. But there's more optimism today than Fri. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2017

While the Giants believe Odell Beckham Jr. is considered a game-time decision, there is real doubt whether he will play, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2017

Beckham has yet to fully practice since suffering an ankle injury on a low hit from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun during the Giants' preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

If you do this in a pre-season game, you should be suspended for the ENTIRE REGULAR SEASON. pic.twitter.com/f67pxykqqB — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) August 22, 2017

Beckham himself initially expressed concern for the injury but stated that he would be alright. The Giants wouldn't say anything more than that he has an ankle injury. But days and weeks have gone by and all Beckham has done at practice is go through warm-ups and ride an exercise bike on the side of the field.

There is no doubt the Giants want him out there for this game against the Cowboys and there is even less doubt that Beckham wants to be out there, but it's surely more important to have him healthy for the rest of the season than it is to have him for this game. That leaves the Giants facing a tough decision for a game that could have strong playoff implications by the end of the year.