Patriots reportedly bringing back Demaryius Thomas, less than two days after releasing him

Demaryius Thomas will be back with the New England Patriots after all. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thomas will return to the Patriots on a one-year deal, less than two days after the team released him on their initial 53-man roster. The Denver Broncos reportedly had interest in a reunion with Thomas, but the veteran wide receiver instead chose New England's offer.

Shortly before the report surfaced that Thomas has re-signed, the Patriots placed 2019 first-round draft pick and wide receiver N'Keal Harry on injured reserve.

Because Thomas will be on the roster for Week 1 (even at a reduced salary), his salary for 2019 will be fully guaranteed. The Patriots took a risk Thomas would return by releasing him, but he stayed true to his word by choosing to remain with the team he spent all summer with.

Thomas, who came off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list in August, was impressive in the Patriots preseason finale last week, finishing with seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns. That performance appeared to be enough for Thomas to make the initial 53-man roster, but he had a cap number of $2,906,250 that was fully guaranteed. The Patriots did not feel comfortable with that number for Thomas, who returned this summer coming off a torn Achilles.

Thomas had 59 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns (11.5 yards per catch) for the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans last season. He caught 83 passes for 949 yards and five scores in 2017, the first season in five years where Thomas didn't eclipse 1,000 yards. He has 688 catches for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns in nine season, earning four Pro Bowl appearances.

Thomas could compete for the starting wide receiver job opposite Julian Edelman, as Phillip Dorsett is currently the projected starter. First-round pick N'keal Harry is also in the mix, but Thomas may have the edge if he's 100 percent heading into the season.