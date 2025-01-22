Happy midweek, everyone! It's officially the last Wednesday until we know which two teams will be in Super Bowl LIX. John Breech is busy scheming up the Cincinnati Bengals' path to next year's big game, so today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Pete Prisco's championship picks: Bills finally best Chiefs

Pete Prisco might know a thing or two about predicting postseason games; he went 3-0-1 with against-the-spread picks in the divisional round. Now he's back with his conference-title forecast:

Commanders 27, Eagles 26: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is banged up with a knee injury suffered last week in the victory over the Rams, which could impact his ability to pull it on the zone reads. That could change how Washington defends Saquon Barkley. This game will be more about Jayden Daniels and his ability to make plays against the Vic Fangio defense. Watching Kliff Kingsbury call plays will be fun to watch. I think Daniels plays well. So well in fact I think the Commanders will pull off an upset.

Bills 24, Chiefs 23: This is all about Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. The two quarterbacks have faced off three times previously in the playoffs and Mahomes has won all three. But their stats are close, with Mahomes having eight touchdowns and no picks to Allen's seven and one. The Chiefs have a major edge playing at home and they also have the playoff psychological edge as well. That usually matters. But this Bills team is different. Allen is different.



2. Aaron Glenn leaves Jets without deal ... or not?

The New York Jets have reportedly zeroed in on the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator for their head coaching job, welcoming the respected assistant for a second interview on Tuesday, only to let Glenn leave the building without a formal contract. Except, according to Josina Anderson, Glenn is now expected to take the Jets' job, reuniting with the franchise that employed him as a player years ago.

3. Bucs' Liam Coen out as Jaguars' HC option

Jacksonville has yet to hire a new head coach, but one thing appears certain: It won't be Coen, whose work with Baker Mayfield as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator warranted plenty of interest this offseason. Coen has backed out of the running for the Jaguars' top job, with plans to return to Tampa Bay on a new contract that keeps him locked in as Mayfield's play-caller.

4. Kevin O'Connell gets new contract from Vikings

Minnesota went one-and-done in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under O'Connell, but that's not stopping Vikings brass from committing to the head coach on a multiyear extension. Aside from the postseason duds, O'Connell has brought lots of life to the Vikings organization, guiding the club to two different 13-win seasons despite quarterback turnover. His previous deal was set to expire after 2025.

5. Josh McDaniels returning to Patriots (again)

Stop us if you've heard this before, but McDaniels is once again the new offensive coordinator in New England. Not long after former Patriots star Mike Vrabel was introduced as the franchise's newest head coach, McDaniels is set to kick off his third stint running the team's offense. He spent the 2024 season out of the NFL after a tumultuous two-year run as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach.

6. Extra points: Bills fans step up, Khalil Mack to return

