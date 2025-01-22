Last month, star quarterback Joe Burrow had his house burglarized during the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Now, arrests have been made in connection to the case.

According to CBS News, four men from Chile have been arrested and accused in a string of burglaries which took place at expensive homes -- including Burrow's. Bastian Morales, 23, Jordan Sanchez, 22, Sergio Cabello, 38, and Alexander Chavez, 24, are facing several charges, including participating in a criminal gang and possessing criminal tools.

The quartet was caught after being pulled over by police in Ohio earlier this month. Only one of the men had a legitimate driver's license, while two others handed officers fake identification, and one did not have any identification. When their car was searched, not only did police discover tools used for break-ins, but also some apparel. According to court documents obtained by WLWT, an investigator wrote they found, "an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat believed to be stolen from the Dec. 9, 2024 burglary in Hamilton County."

There was other evidence pointing to the suspects' involvement. One had a phone that matched data collected from a Hamilton County cell tower on the day of the burglary. There was another man carrying a Louis Vuitton duffle bag who was previously identified as a potential suspect in the case. Once the four men were officially identified, investigators discovered they were illegally in the country, "or overstayed their permissions."

Earlier this year, the NFL issued a security alert regarding the recent surge in burglaries.