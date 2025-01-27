The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to Super bowl LIX, and could be getting their emotional leader of their defense back for the championship game. Brandon Graham, who has said the 2024 season would be his last in the NFL, is trying to get back to playing in the season's final game.

If Graham is able to go and things go according to plan, Super Bowl LIX would be his final game in the NFL. CBS Sports asked Graham after the Eagles' NFC Championship game victory over the Washington Commanders if he would be back for the Super Bowl. Graham smiled before saying these three words.

"We shall see," Graham said.

Graham has been sidelined since late November with a torn triceps, hinted the same to Philadelphia's 94 WIP last Wednesday that he might be able to suit up for the Super Bowl.

"Let's get there," Graham said, when asked if he could take the field. "Let's go win this week. That's all I'm focused on right now. And then, you know, we'll see something. ... We're not there yet. We gotta get this win."

Graham's remarks came after the WIP hosts referenced former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens' famously speedy return from a fractured fibula back in 2004, when the star pass catcher overcame the odds to play -- and star in -- Super Bowl XXXIX after missing the team's previous four games.

A torn triceps typically requires anywhere from four to six months of recovery, which means Graham would usually be sidelined until sometime between March and May.

The 36-year-old defender is in his 15th season with the Eagles, making him the longest-tenured player in franchise history. Prior to his injury this year, the former All-Pro and Super Bowl champion remained a key piece of the team's pass rushing rotation, with 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits in 11 games.

Graham is going to do all he can to come back, which will be one of the many storylines in Super Bowl LIX.