Another notable name is about to enter the NFL's open market. The Pittsburgh Steelers will release former Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith, according to ESPN, with about a week to go before the start of free agency. The move saves the Steelers $7 million against the salary cap.

The 30-year-old Smith was part of the transaction that also brought former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. But while Ramsey became a valuable member of Pittsburgh's defense this past season, Smith failed to make the same impact for the Steelers' offense.

A year after setting career-highs in catches (88), yards (884) and tying his single-season high of eight touchdown catches, Smith caught just 38 of 54 targets for 222 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. He ran for a touchdown against his former team, the Dolphins, during Pittsburgh's Week 15 win over Miami.

While last season clearly wasn't his best, Smith should still have a decent market given his previous success with the Dolphins, Falcons and Titans. Here's a rundown of some of Smith's possible landing spots.

Los Angeles Chargers

Smith brings previous success with new Los Angeles offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. His breakout 2024 season took place with McDaniel calling plays in Miami.

It's safe to assume that Smith would jump at the chance to catch passes from Justin Herbert, who earned his second Pro Bowl nod in 2025 after having one of his best seasons to date. Smith would also help complement Oronde Gadsden II, a 2025 fifth-round pick who caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season.

Denver Broncos

Denver is eager to get more out of their tight ends in 2026 after that getting just three touchdowns from that position in 2025. With Adam Trautman set to enter free agency, Smith could fill his vacant spot in Denver's starting lineup. Smith would give Denver two proven pass-catchers at tight end; the team also still has Evan Engram, a two-time Pro Bowler who caught 50 passes during his first season with the Broncos.

During previous stops, Smith helped elevate the play of quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Tua Tagovailoa. He could do the same for Bo Nix.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's top three tight end -- Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson -- are slated to enter free agency. Smith would surely be a welcomed sight for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who followed up his Super Bowl MVP season with a 2025 season that fell short of expectations.

The one thing that may prevent this scenario from happening in Smith's reputation as a mediocre blocker. Given the Eagles' penchant for running the ball, Smith would have to improve that facet of his game.

Baltimore Ravens

Smith could potentially replace pending free agent Isaiah Likely while providing Lamar Jackson with another veteran pass-catcher alongside Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, who is coming off his least productive season since his rookie campaign.

Miami Dolphins

Smith already has a proven track record of success with Tagovailoa, so it would make sense for Jeff Hafley to take a look. But even if the Dolphins move on from Tagovailoa, acquiring Smith still makes sense with Darren Waller and Greg Dulcich set to enter to free agency.