You're probably aware that Super Bowl LX will kick off Sunday, but do you know what time the big game will begin and end? With the 2025 NFL season finale on deck, knowing when and when to watch is of the utmost importance.

The AFC champion New England Patriots are set to take on the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks in the big game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8. The Patriots arrived at this point by navigating the AFC playoff bracket the black-and-blue way with hard-nosed defense. New England has averaged 18 points per game this postseason, the fewest entering a Super Bowl appearance since the 1979 Los Angeles Rams. However, the Patriots' defense has allowed just 8.7 points per game — the fewest through three games since the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.

The Seahawks landed in the Super Bowl after smoking teams left and right all season. Their +230 point differential is the fourth-best entering a Super Bowl in the 21st century and the best since the 2015 Carolina Panthers (+233).

While millions of football fans are counting down to kickoff, some may not be sure exactly when the Super Bowl will start and end. Not to worry -- we have you covered with everything you need to know about the Super Bowl schedule from kickoff to the final whistle.

What time does Super Bowl LX pregame coverage start?

The pregame coverage for Super Bowl LX will begin at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. According to NBC Sports, the official Super Bowl LX pregame show will provide five and a half hours of coverage, analysis and predictions. Maria Taylor will host and be joined by co-hosts Noah Eagle and Jac Collinsworth.

What time is the Super Bowl LX kickoff?

Kickoff between the Patriots and Seahawks is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on NBC and Peacock.

What time does the Super Bowl LX halftime show start?

The Super Bowl halftime show is projected to begin sometime between 7:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET, according to CBS Sports. This is purely an approximate window based on the average Super Bowl running between three and four hours, so you'll have to stay locked in on the broadcast to know for sure. Bad Bunny will headline this year's show.

The Super Bowl halftime show is projected to begin sometime between 7:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET, according to CBS Sports. This is purely an approximate time range based on the average Super Bowl game running from around three to hour hours, so you'll have to stay locked in on the game's broadcast to know for sure. Bad Bunny will headline this year's show.

Who is performing at Super Bowl 2026? Bad Bunny headlines halftime show, Charlie Puth sings national anthem Shanna McCarriston

How long does the Super Bowl usually last?

The duration of Super Bowl LX will depend on the on-field action. The average length of Super Bowls played from 2005-24 is around 3 hours and 37 minutes, according to USA Today. If that average holds, the big game could wrap up around 10:07 p.m. ET.

That may be the average, but if this game comes down to the final drive -- like the first Super Bowl matchup between these teams to conclude the 2014 NFL season -- it could run longer. However, the teams' Super Bowl XLIX meeting lasted almost exactly the average length, with a game time of 3 hours and 36 minutes.