Terrion Arnold released: Where Lions go from here after secondary suffers loss, plus potential replacements

The Detroit Lions made it official on Monday, as they have moved on from cornerback Terrion Arnold following his arrest earlier this month.

Arnold, 23, is facing serious charges: Four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery that could land him behind bars for the rest of his life. This stems from an incident in February, where associates of the Lions' former cornerback assaulted three men whom they believed had robbed them. The victims in this case were allegedly jumped, pistol-whipped, held at gunpoint and had personal property taken. Arnold was not present for the attack, but police say he was able to watch what happened via a live stream.

A total of six men were arrested before police turned their attention to Arnold, who officials are now fingering as the primary conspirator. Arnold has denied any involvement in this matter and had his bond set at $1 million just hours before the Lions released him.

While Arnold is gearing up for the legal fight of his life, the Lions are now down a starting cornerback. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama played in 24 games over two seasons and recorded 91 tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception. Arnold played in just eight games this past season due to a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve.

The Lions are again the favorites in the NFC North, but what does the loss of Arnold mean for Detroit? Let's take a look.

Arnold's starting status was uncertain

With Arnold still rehabbing his shoulder injury, other cornerbacks were receiving first-team reps throughout OTAs. While Arnold was expected to be a starter in 2026, he's struggled in more areas than one. As a rookie, Arnold was one of the most penalized players in the entire league. Then, he failed to remain healthy in his second season.

"It's just about competing. We've got a lot of good guys in that room. And he knows this. He's got to go earn it," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Arnold earlier this month, per LionsWire.

Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are viewed as the two favorites to grab the starting spot opposite of D.J. Reed. Arnold was very aware that his job was in danger, but also ready to embrace the competition.

"I wouldn't say it's pressure," Arnold said of his place in the Lions' cornerback room. "I feel like, when you go out here in the NFL, competition breeds excellence. … (The front office's) job is to go out there and find guys to come into the room to push the guys. When you go out there, and you have environments like that, that's environments that I thrive in. … That's what the NFL is all about.

"If you don't have that or if you don't have coaches who are going out there trying to find guys to replace you, to push you, it's not going to get the best out of you."

State of the secondary

While Terrion Arnold isn't exactly Champ Bailey, his departure is at the very least a hit to Detroit's depth. That's notable because the Lions had a whopping 31 games missed between members of their starting secondary in 2025, according to CBS Sports Research.

Player Games missed in 2025 Kerby Joseph 11 Terrion Arnold 9 D.J. Reed 6 Brian Branch 5

The Lions finished 18th in total defense (331.9 total yards allowed per game), 20th in passing defense (217.4 passing yards allowed per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (24.3 points allowed per game). This secondary allowed 21 touchdowns outside the numbers last season, which was tied for the most in the NFL.

Let's take a look at the Lions' cornerback room

The 29-year-old D.J. Reed is the top cornerback in Detroit. After a successful three-year stint with the New York Jets, the Lions gave Reed a three-year, $48 million deal last offseason. In 11 games played, he recorded 46 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions.

Roger McCreary could end up being one of the best signings the Lions made this offseason. A former No. 35 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans, McCreary has extensive experience in the slot and has recorded 17 passes defensed and three interceptions over 61 career games played.

Rock Ya-Sin is a gritty veteran who stepped up for the Lions last season and did what most of his teammates could not: Play in all 17 games. He recorded 47 tackles and nine passes defensed in his first season with the Lions, and allowed a 52% completion percentage from opposing quarterbacks with a 74.7 passer rating and just one touchdown, according to the Lions. Ya-Sin signed a one-year deal to remain in Detroit.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was a prospect that some draft pundits were excited about in the 2024 class. During his time at Missouri, Rakestraw established himself as a physical defensive back in both pass coverage and run support. However, there were some injury concerns, and unfortunately, that has become the headline of his NFL career thus far.

Rakestraw has played in just eight games over his two NFL seasons. He missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a shoulder injury. The former second-round pick has a fantastic chance to play a big role for this Lions defense in 2026, but he has to stay healthy.

"I'll be back soon. Been a rough 2 years," Rakestraw wrote after being shut down for the year last August. "But I'll never (question) God. Just want to play the game I love dearly. And show my people who I am and the kids who grew up like me it's possible. So I'll win in the end just been a blurry road I've been on. I know it's a clear road ahead just have to keep pushing."

We aren't going to break down every single cornerback for the Lions, but I do want to spotlight the rookie Keith Abney II. The fifth-round pick out of Arizona State was actually CBS Sports' No. 44 overall prospect in this class -- listed above eventual first-round picks like Keldric Faulk and Malachi Lawrence. He's a smaller player, but a fierce competitor. Abney was named a First Team All-Big 12 player last season, and finished sixth among all cornerback prospects in passer rating allowed (46.1). Could he play a role in Year 1 for the Lions?

Potential replacements

If the Lions decide to add another cornerback after releasing Arnold, they have some options.

Rasul Douglas will turn 31 in August, but he's been an underrated player. He bolstered the Buffalo Bills' secondary as a trade-deadline addition in 2023 and then recorded 62 tackles, 13 passes defensed and two interceptions for the Miami Dolphins this past season. Douglas was even named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Jets in Week 14, where he registered five passes defensed, two tackles and an interception.

Tre'Davious White is another 31-year-old cornerback who has made two Pro Bowls. He started 16 games for the Bills last year and recorded 40 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception. White hasn't looked like a premier cornerback as of late, but he still flashes. In the Bills' playoff victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, White deflected three Trevor Lawrence passes -- including a fourth-quarter pass that was intercepted by Cole Bishop to seal the win.

Kenny Moore is strictly a slot cornerback and not really an Arnold replacement. But he's a former Pro Bowler who's looking for a new home. The Indianapolis Colts gave Moore permission to seek a trade this offseason but no partner appeared. Instead, he was released. In 2025, Moore recorded 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, six passes defensed and one interception. It marked the first time since 2022 that Moore recorded fewer than three interceptions.

Trevon Diggs was released by the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of last season and played one game for the Green Bay Packers. Diggs famously led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021 and made two straight Pro Bowls, beginning with that season. The 2023 ACL injury appeared to derail his career, but at just 27-years-old, he's worth a look.