Lions release Terrion Arnold after arrest on kidnapping, armed robbery charges; CB faces life in prison

The Detroit Lions have released cornerback Terrion Arnold less than a week after being arrested in Florida. The former first-round pick had been with the team since 2024, but the Lions cut ties with him after the 23-year-old was charged with multiple felonies stemming from an incident that occurred in February.

The charges, which include four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.

During a court hearing on Monday, the judge in the case set a $1 million bond for Arnold, but that came with several conditions. The cornerback has to turn in his passport to the court, and he's not allowed to have any contact with his six co-defendants in the case. The Lions cut him just hours after his hearing ended.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office had requested that Arnold be held in jail without bail until the start of his trial, but that motion was denied.

Why Arnold is facing these serious charges

Police spent more than four months investigating Arnold's possible involvement in a Feb. 4 kidnapping and robbery incident at a Largo, Florida, Airbnb rented by Arnold and several friends.

During their stay, with Arnold and his group out of the house, a burglary occurred at the residence. Multiple items were allegedly stolen, including $100,000 in cash and an $80,000 necklace. Arnold and his associates eventually called the police and reported more than $250,000 in property losses.

Arnold's group hired a private driver during their time at the house, and they believed that the driver was one of several people who played a part in the $250,000 robbery, according to court documents obtained by Click on Detroit. Authorities eventually cleared the driver, but instead of waiting for police to investigate the robbery, Arnold and his associates decided to take matters into their own hands.

The group allegedly lured the driver and two other men to an apartment where two of the victims were jumped, pistol-whipped and held at gunpoint by two of Arnold's associates, Lyndell Hudson II and Christion Williams. A third man eventually made his way into the apartment, and he was also jumped. All three had visible injuries. While Arnold was not in the apartment, he was able to view what happened via a live stream set up by one of his associates, according to police.

Arnold's crew eventually let the three men go, but not before allegedly stealing some of their personal property. The three victims eventually went to the police, and after investigating, authorities in Florida ended up arresting a total of seven people, with Arnold being the most recent. Hudson, Williams, Arianna Del Valle, Jasmine Randazzo, Boakai Hilton, Jr. and Freddie Hughes are all facing at least six felony charges.

Arnold is facing eight charges because police believe that he was the primary conspirator. Authorities found that Arnold and his associates had a group chat going with the Lions cornerback, and Hilton apparently directed the rest of the group.

Among the six suspects apprehended before Arnold, five were arrested in February, and the sixth was arrested in March. Police spent three more months gathering evidence before deciding to arrest Arnold.

The 23-year-old voluntarily turned himself in on June 24. His attorneys released a statement to the Detroit Free Press denying all charges

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence. There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

On the night of Arnold's arrest, the Lions noted that they were aware of the charges. The team could have waited until the legal process played out to make a decision on Arnold's future, but instead, they cut him after just two seasons.

Given that the maximum punishment Arnold faces is life in prison, there is a real possibility that his NFL career is over if found guilty of even a portion of what he is accused. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he has started 22 games for the Lions over the past two seasons.