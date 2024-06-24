The Edmonton Oilers have a chance to join a very small group if they beat the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. If Edmonton comes out on top, they will become just the second team in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit to win the sport's greatest prize.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team that has erased a 3-0 series deficit when they did so in the 1942 Stanley Cup Final, pulling off four wins against the Detroit Red Wings.

The win marked the first time the Stanley Cup Final had gone to a full seven games and made the Maple Leafs the first North American team in any major sport to rally back from being down 3-0. Toronto outscored Detroit 15-4 over the final three games to win the series, including a 3-1 win in Game 7.

Now the Oilers have a chance to join the Maple Leafs if they beat the Panthers on Monday night.

Edmonton has proven to be an offensive juggernaut since falling behind 3-0. The Oilers have racked up a mind-boggling 18 goals in the past three games and seemed to have completely solved Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Oilers star Connor McDavid, who likely will win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP if Edmonton wins the series, has been playing at a very high level with three goals and seven assists over the past four games.

If the Oilers win the 2024 Stanley Cup, it would mark the first time that they've achieved that feat since 1990 when they defeated the Boston Bruins in five games.