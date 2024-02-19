The Boston Bruins attempt to avoid a season-high fifth consecutive defeat when they conclude their seven-game homestand Monday afternoon against the Dallas Stars. Boston (32-12-11) dropped a 5-4 decision to Los Angeles in overtime on Saturday to fall to 0-2-2 over its last four contests, matching an identical four-game winless stretch from Dec. 16-23. Dallas (34-14-7), which sits atop the Central Division, is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton but has earned at least one point in 10 of its last 11 games. The Bruins posted a 3-2 victory when the teams met in Dallas in November.

Opening faceoff at TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET. Boston is the -131 favorite (risk $131 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Bruins vs. Stars odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6.

Bruins vs. Stars money line: Boston -131, Dallas +110

Bruins vs. Stars over/under: 6 goals

Bruins vs. Stars puck line: Boston -1.5 (+185)

BOS: The Bruins have been outscored 14-7 during their current slide

DAL: The Stars have scored four or more goals in six of their last nine games

Why you should back the Bruins

Despite going 1-3-2 on its homestand thus far, Boston has a strong 17-7-5 record in its own building this season. Through Saturday's slate, the Bruins were tied for six in the NHL in goals allowed (147) and fourth in goal differential (plus-38). Right wing David Pastrnak has recorded 34 goals and 79 points, ranking fourth in the league in both categories and has been on fire of late.

The 27-year-old Czech has registered at least one point in seven of his last eight contests, amassing four goals and eight assists in that span, and hasn't been kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back games since Dec. 3-7. Captain Brad Marchand is second on the Bruins with 25 goals, including the game-winner at Dallas on Nov. 6.

Why you should back the Stars

Dallas entered Sunday leading the NHL with 208 goals and ranking third with a plus-41 goal differential. The Stars are an impressive 17-6-4 on the road this season and have netted 31 tallies over their last seven games away from home. Seven different players have recorded 17 or more goals for Dallas - including Roope Hintz, who tops the club with 23.

Matt Duchene is right behind Hintz with 22 tallies and has netted four during his current three-game streak. The 33-year-old center has posted four consecutive multi-point performances and is tied with Jason Robertson for the team lead with 55 points after registering 56 in 71 contests with Nashville last season. Left wing Mason Marchment, who has matched his career high with 18 goals, is riding a nine-game point streak during which he has recorded four tallies and nine assists.

