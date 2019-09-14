Jets, Flames and Blues release throwback jerseys, and they're nice

Everyone loves a good throwback, and fans go especially crazy for a throwback uniform, as long as they are done right.

The Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues all released throwback jerseys over the weekend and drumroll please... they look good. When a throwback jersey accurately portrays the jersey of the time they are aiming to throw it back to, people instantly fall in love, and the reaction to these is no different.

On Friday, the Flames revealed their 2019 Heritage Classic uniform on social media. The jerseys mirror the ones worn from 1980-1994, and are bringing Calgary fans back to the Stanley Cup winners who wore them in 1989.

This is the first time the team will wear the white sweater since making a change in 1994. The uniforms will hit the ice on October 26 in Regina, Saskatchewan when the Flames take on the Jets in the outdoor event, and fans are hoping they make use of them later in the season as well.

The Jets are throwing it back to the 1970's with sweaters inspired by the team's uniform during the World Hockey Association era fir the Heritage Classic. The new (old) look features the logo from the time and includes more red than their current logo, as a nod to the jerseys of the 70's. The team revealed the jerseys on Twitter on Friday saying, "History never looked so good."

The sweaters will get some playing time when the Jets meet the Flames for the Heritage Classic in October. In the announcement, the team said they will also be donning the uniforms on December 3rd, 2019 and February 11th, 2020.

History never looked so good.



Introducing the new Heritage Blue jersey!



DETAILS ➡ https://t.co/5Bsh9Vr59H pic.twitter.com/JDZ1SKNJmr — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 14, 2019

The Blues released their throwback sweaters with an enthusiastic "COWABUNGA!!!" post on Twitter on Saturday. The jerseys include trumpets on the shoulders and that extra splash of red reminiscent of the jerseys worn in the 90's. The look was worn by stars like Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky, Curtis Joseph and many more from 1995-1998, and now the champs will get to try them out.

The sweaters will be worn at the Enterprise Center on Nov. 21 against Calgary, Feb. 27 against the New York Islanders, which also happens to be 90's night at the rink, and March 31 when they host the Detroit Red Wings.