Robin Lehner's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy from NHL lists wrong team

Umm, something's not right here.

Goalie Robin Lehner received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, but there was one small mistake, it listed the wrong team. The trophy awarded to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey" listed Lehner as a member of the New York Rangers. Lehner actually played for the New York Islanders last season, you know, that other NY team.

You had one job...🤔 pic.twitter.com/fmzYQWKuFf — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) August 10, 2019

I'm sure they will have it sent back and fixed for him.

In September, Lehner announced his battle with bipolar disorder and substance abuse in an essay for The Athletic. He discussed having a panic attack during the game and a night of drinking during his time with the Buffalo Sabres in March of 2018. He said he had never had a sober season of hockey in his career and he sought treatment for what he was going through. He said in the first person narrative, "I could not stand being alone in my brain."

He went to rehab and said he was treated for addictions to alcohol and drugs. He also says he was diagnosed as bipolar and ADHD with PTSD and trauma and manic phases. After his time in rehab he signed with the Islanders and excelled on the ice. He went 25-13-5 with a 2.13 GAA, .930 save percentage and clocked six shutouts. The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy was not the only one in his sights after last season. He finished third in voting for the Vezina Trophy, which is given to the NHL's top goaltender.

Lehner was presented with the the trophy at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas on June 19. During the offseason he signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.