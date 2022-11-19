France looks to defend their crown when the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar on Sunday, November 20. It has been 60 years since a team won back-to-back World Cup competitions, with Brazil being the last team to do so after winning in 1958 and 1962. Italy is the only other team to have won consecutive World Cups, doing so in 1934 and 1938. The French side believes they have the power to repeat their 2018 World Cup success with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema leading the way and with captain Hugo Lloris standing tall in goal. But at 13-2 odds, is France worth being one of your 2022 World Cup picks?

France trails current favorites Brazil (4-1) and Argentina (11-2) in the latest 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with England and Spain listed next at 15-2. Notable longshots including USA and Mexico, both listed at 100-1, and host country Qatar listed at a whopping 300-1. Before locking in any 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has analyzed the 2022 World Cup draw from every angle and revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's 2022 World Cup picks.

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions

Green is backing the USMNT to qualify from Group B at -120 odds at Caesars. The expectation is that the young squad, which has an average age around 24, will do well against older clubs from Wales and Iran who are dealing with a number of players being injured ahead of the big tournament. England is still projected to be the top dog in Group B, but Green thinks the Americans have a good shot.

"The Iranians may be out of their depth, and it looks like a straight fight between the USA and Wales for a coveted place in the Round of 16," Green told SportsLine. "Wales undoubtedly has some talented individuals within its ranks, but there are concerns over the fitness of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey. The USMNT has a younger and more energetic team, and far better squad depth." See Green's other 2022 World Cup picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2022 World Cup picks

Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2022 World Cup, along with the top picks to win each group. He's revealed how far Mexico, England and Portugal will advance in Qatar. He's also identified a dark horse team that is listed higher than 75-1 who have a chance to shock the world and win it all. You can only see them here.

So who will win the World Cup 2022? And which longshot could stun the soccer world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2022 World Cup, all from the proven soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic