Manchester City hope to become the 11th European team in a row to win the FIFA Club World Cup as they battle it out in Saudi Arabia in the 2023 edition of the Club World Cup.

The reigning UEFA Champions League winners booked a spot in the tournament thanks to their European title where they are joined by the five other continental champions plus reigning Saudi Pro League victors Al-Ittihad, who entered the competition as the hosts. The field has been whittled down to four as the semifinals commence on Monday pitting Fluminense against Al Ahly and favorites Man City against Asia's Urawa Red Diamonds

While City will hope to extend Europe's winning streak at a tournament the continent has historically dominated, the other six hope to take a chance at playing spoiler as Pep Guardiola's side eye one final trophy of the year.

All seven entered the bracket at different times as they eye the club accolade during the 12-day long tournament, which started Dec. 12 in Jeddah and wraps up on Friday the 22nd.

Here's what you need to know about the annual tournament.

Qualified teams

Manchester City (2022-23 UEFA Champions League winner)

Fluminense (2023 Copa Libertadores winner)

Leon (2023 Concacaf Champions League winner)

Al Ahly (2022-23 CAF Champions League winner)

Urawa Red Diamonds (2022 AFC Champions League winner)

Auckland City (2023 OFC Champions League winner)

Al-Ittihad (2022-23 Saudi Pro League winner)

How it works

The competition began with Al-Ittihad defeating New Zealand's Auckland City in the first round before losing to Egypt's Al-Ahly in the second round, while in the tournaments other second round match Mexico's Leon fell to Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds.

That sets up the week's semifinals between Fluminense and Al-Ahly and the Red Diamonds, meanwhile and Manchester City. The last two teams standing will then face off in the Dec. 22 final, and the two losers of the semifinals will also play in a third place match.

Schedule

All times Eastern

Match 1 (first round): Tuesday, Dec. 12 -- Al-Ittihad 3, Auckland City 0

Tuesday, Dec. 12 -- Al-Ittihad 3, Auckland City 0 Match 2 (second round): Friday, Dec. 15 -- Al-Ahly 3, Al Itihad 1

Friday, Dec. 15 -- Al-Ahly 3, Al Itihad 1 Match 3 (second round): Friday, Dec. 15 -- Leon 0, Urawa Red Diamonds 1

Friday, Dec. 15 -- Leon 0, Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Match 4 (semifinals): Monday, Dec. 18 -- Fluminense vs. Al-Ahly, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18 -- Fluminense vs. Al-Ahly, 1 p.m. Match 5 (semifinals): Tuesday, Dec. 19 -- Manchester City vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 -- Manchester City vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 1 p.m. Match 6 (third-place match): Friday, Dec. 22 -- loser of Match 4 vs. loser of Match 5, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 -- loser of Match 4 vs. loser of Match 5, 9:30 a.m. Match 7 (final): Friday, Dec. 22 -- winner of Match 4 vs. winner of Match 5, 1 p.m.

Previous champions

2000: Corinthians

2005: Sao Paulo

2006: Internacional

2007: AC Milan

2008: Manchester United

2009: Barcelona

2010: Inter Milan

2011: Barcelona

2012: Corinthians

2013: Bayern Munich

2014: Real Madrid

2015: Barcelona

2016: Real Madrid

2017: Real Madrid

2018: Real Madrid

2019: Liverpool

2020: Bayern Munich

2021: Chelsea

2022: Real Madrid

Golden Ball winners