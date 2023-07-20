The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) steps into the soccer spotlight this week. The United States opens its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup run on July 21 in Auckland, just one day after the tournament begins in both New Zealand and Australia. The USWNT has won four World Cup titles, including the last two, and the team enters as the squad to beat. The opener will be against Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET on July 21, with the U.S. then facing the Netherlands on July 26 and Portugal on August 1.
The USWNT are the +225 favorites in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Americans are followed by England (+375), Germany (+650), Spain (+700), and France (+800) as top projected contenders.
Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.
Now, Sutton has broken down the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from all sides and released his top picks and predictions for the USWNT.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 predictions
Sutton is backing the United States to make the semifinal at -160 odds (risk $160 to win $100). The USWNT will face challenges, though, and that is headlined by injuries. 38-year-old Becky Sauerbrunn, the team's captain, is out for the tournament, which leaves a hole defensively. From there, Mallory Swanson is also unavailable due to injury, and she has eight goals in her last seven caps with the USWNT, including four goals in the recent SheBelieves Cup. Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis are also out for the United States, creating additional uncertainty, but the United States still has a loaded roster and a proven track record.
Head coach Vlatko Andonovski leads a team that is No. 1 in the FIFA Women's World Rankings after winning the last two World Cup titles. The USWNT has won four of the last eight editions, never finishing worse than third overall in the Women's World Cup.
In 2023, the United States is rolling with a nine-game winning streak. That includes two wins over the Republic of Ireland in April and a win over Wales in a friendly this month. Alex Morgan has a chance to set the United States record as the joint-highest scorer of all time if she can score five goals in the 2023 Women's World Cup, and 21-year-old rising star Trinity Rodman scored twice against Wales with increasing responsibility on the team. See all of Sutton's 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks
Sutton has locked in his best bets to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, focusing on the USWNT. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. He's also locked in two plus-money wagers.
So how will the USWNT perform in the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, and where does all the betting value lie?
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds
United States +225
England +375
Germany +650
Spain +700
France +800
Australia +1200
Sweden +1400
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Haiti +15000
Colombia +15000
Ireland +20000
Zambia +25000
Switzerland +25000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
2023 Women's World Cup groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Group C
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea