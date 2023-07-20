The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) steps into the soccer spotlight this week. The United States opens its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup run on July 21 in Auckland, just one day after the tournament begins in both New Zealand and Australia. The USWNT has won four World Cup titles, including the last two, and the team enters as the squad to beat. The opener will be against Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET on July 21, with the U.S. then facing the Netherlands on July 26 and Portugal on August 1.

The USWNT are the +225 favorites in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Americans are followed by England (+375), Germany (+650), Spain (+700), and France (+800) as top projected contenders. Should your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks include the USWNT winning it all, or will the Americans fall short of their ultimate goal? Before locking in any 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks or USWNT predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Now, Sutton has broken down the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from all sides and released his top picks and predictions for the USWNT. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's 2023 Women's World Cup picks.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 predictions

Sutton is backing the United States to make the semifinal at -160 odds (risk $160 to win $100). The USWNT will face challenges, though, and that is headlined by injuries. 38-year-old Becky Sauerbrunn, the team's captain, is out for the tournament, which leaves a hole defensively. From there, Mallory Swanson is also unavailable due to injury, and she has eight goals in her last seven caps with the USWNT, including four goals in the recent SheBelieves Cup. Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis are also out for the United States, creating additional uncertainty, but the United States still has a loaded roster and a proven track record.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski leads a team that is No. 1 in the FIFA Women's World Rankings after winning the last two World Cup titles. The USWNT has won four of the last eight editions, never finishing worse than third overall in the Women's World Cup.

In 2023, the United States is rolling with a nine-game winning streak. That includes two wins over the Republic of Ireland in April and a win over Wales in a friendly this month. Alex Morgan has a chance to set the United States record as the joint-highest scorer of all time if she can score five goals in the 2023 Women's World Cup, and 21-year-old rising star Trinity Rodman scored twice against Wales with increasing responsibility on the team. See all of Sutton's 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks

Sutton has locked in his best bets to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, focusing on the USWNT. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. He's also locked in two plus-money wagers. You can only see them at SportsLine.

So how will the USWNT perform in the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see who you can bank on to win the Women's World Cup 2023, and see all the 2023 USWNT best bets from SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert in 2022.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds

See FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 picks at SportsLine.

United States +225

England +375

Germany +650

Spain +700

France +800

Australia +1200

Sweden +1400

Netherlands +1800

Canada +2500

Brazil +2500

Japan +3000

Norway +6500

Denmark +8000

South Korea +10000

Portugal +10000

Italy +15000

New Zealand +15000

China +15000

Haiti +15000

Colombia +15000

Ireland +20000

Zambia +25000

Switzerland +25000

Argentina +30000

South Africa +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Jamaica +50000

Nigeria +75000

Morocco +75000

Vietnam +100000

Panama +100000

Philippines +100000

2023 Women's World Cup groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea