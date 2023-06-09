The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will kick off on July 20 and the tournament is already making history. This tournament will have 32 participating nations for the first time, and FIFA announced a new financial distribution model ahead of the competition. The new model will include guarantee players will receive record distributions beginning with the group stage.

"Under this unprecedented new distribution model, each individual player at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 can now fully rely on remuneration for their efforts as they progress through the tournament," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The financial contribution is earmarked explicitly for players at the World Cup, with participating member associations to receive distributions to use toward football development in their respective countries. As teams advance in the tournament, players can achieve increased prize money. FIFA's total investment in the upcoming World Cup is budgeted to exceed $500 million.

"The global salary of women's professional footballers is approximately $14,000 annually so the amounts allocated under this unprecedented new distribution model will have a real and meaningful impact on the lives and careers of these players. Beyond this, all member associations will also receive a record financial distribution based on their performance, which they can use to reinvest back into football in their countries and which we believe will help to propel the women's game even further.

The captain that ultimately lifts the iconic FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy on August 20 in Sydney will receive $270,000, as will each of her 22 teammates."

Check out the financial allocations per player and per nation association:

Player financial allocation

Amounts in U.S. dollars

Group stage - 30,000



Round of 16 - 60,000



Quarter Final - 90,000



Fourth place - 165,000



Third place - 180,000



Second Place - 195,000



Champions - 270,000



Participating member nation

Group stage - 1,560,000



Round of 16 - 1,870,000



Quarterfinal - 2,180,000



Fourth place - 2,455,000



Third place - 2,610,000



Second place - 3,015,000



Champion - 4,290,000



Record ticket sales

Infantino also shared on his Instagram that the upcoming World Cup has passed the million tickets mark. Approximately 1,032,884 tickets have been sold with one month remaining till the tournament arrives. The amount sold means that the co-hosted event by Australia and New Zealand has surpassed the amount sold for France in 2019.

"The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women's football shine on the world stage," said Infantino in the caption.

The competition is being co-hosted for the first time between two countries. The duo will kick off the tournament on July 20 as New Zealand faces Norway, and Australia meets Ireland.