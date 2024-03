The Concacaf W Gold Cup semifinals are officially set as a quartet of regional heavyweights are set to square off for North America's top prize.

The U.S. women's national team booked their spot in the semifinals after a 3-0 win over Colombia and are set to play Canada, who beat Costa Rica in extra time a day earlier. Brazil beat Argentina in lopsided fashion on Saturday and will face Mexico, who edged out Paraguay in a 3-2 win.

All four teams will resume play on Wednesday with eyes on a spot in Sunday's final.

Take a look at the standings and schedule:

Standings

Group A MP W D L GF GA GD Points Mexcio 3 2 1 0 10 0 +10 7 United States 3 2 0 1 9 2 +7 6 Argentina 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 Dominican Republic 3 0 0 3 0 16 -16 0

Group B MP W D L GF GA GD Points Brazil 3 3 0 0 7 0 +7 9 Colombia 3 2 0 1 8 1 +7 6 Puerto Rico 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3 Panama 3 0 0 3 1 13 -12 0

Group C MP W D L GF GA GD Points Canada 3 3 0 0 13 0 +13 9 Paraguay 1 2 0 1 4 6 -2 6 Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3 El Salvador 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0

Preliminary play-in schedule

Saturday, Feb. 17

Guyana 0, Dominican Republic 1

Haiti 0, Puerto Rico 1

El Salvador 3, Guatemala 1

Concacaf W Gold Cup schedule

Tuesday, Feb, 20

Mexico 0, Argentina 0

USA 5, Dominican Republic 0

Wednesday, Feb 21

Colombia 6, Panama 0

Brazil 1, Puerto Rico 0

Thursday, Feb. 22

Costa Rica 0, Paraguay 1

Canada 6, El Salvador 0

Friday, Feb. 23

Dominican Republic 0, Mexico 8

Argentina 0, USA 4

Saturday, Feb. 24

Puerto Rico 2, Panama 1

Colombia 0, Brazil 1

Sunday, Feb. 25

Paraguay 0, Canada 4

El Salvador 0, Costa Rica 2

Monday, Feb. 26

Argentina 3, Dominican Republic 0

USA 0, Mexico 2

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Colombia 2, Puerto Rico 0

Brazil 5, Panama 0

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Canada 3, Costa Rica 0

Paraguay 3, El Salvador 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 2

Canada 1, Costa Rica 0 (a.e.t.)

Brazil 5, Argentina 1

Sunday, March 3

Mexico 3, Paraguay 2

USWNT 3, Colombia 0

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 6

Canada vs. USWNT, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

Brazil vs. Mexico, 10:15 p.m. on Paramount+

Sunday, March 10

Winner of semifinal 1 vs. Winner of semifinal 2, 8:15 p.m. on Paramount+