The road to the Copa America final is now set. The tournament will take place between June 20 and July 14 across 14 American cities as everyone tries their best to stop Argentina from winning the tournament back to back. Concacaf nations have been invited for the first time since 2016 with six joining the 10 CONMEBOL nations for what will be quite a competitive tournament. With the United States being drawn with Uruguay, they could be on course for a clash to see who can avoid Brazil in the knockout stages but teams can't get ahead of themselves as nothing can be taken for granted in a knockout tournament.

None of the groups are particularly easy as adding Concacaf into the mix does create more balance since these nations had to qualify via Nations Leauge. Let's take a look at the full groups and schedule for the tournament:

Copa America groups

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Concacaf 5 (Canada/Trinidad and Tobago)

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Concacaf 6 (Honduras/Costa Rica)

Group C

United States

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Jamaica

2024 Copa America schedule

Group stage

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs. Canada/Trinidad & Tobago (Atlanta, Georgia)

Friday, June 21

Peru vs. Chile (Arlington, Texas)

Saturday, June 22

Mexico vs. Honduras/Costa Rica (Houston, Texas)

Ecuador vs. Venezuela (Santa Clara, California)

Sunday, June 23

Uruguay vs. Panama (Miami Gardens, Florida)

United States vs. Bolivia (Arlington, Texas)

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs. Paraguay (Houston, Texas)

Brazil vs. Jamaica (Inglewood, California)

Tuesday, June 25

Chile vs. Argentina (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Peru vs. Canada/Trinidad & Tobago (Kansas City, Kansas)

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs. Honduras/Costa Rica (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Venezuela vs. Mexico (Inglewood, California)

Thursday, June 27

Uruguay vs. Bolivia (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Panama vs. United States (Atlanta, Georgia)

Friday, June 28

Colombia vs. Jamaica (Glendale, Arizona)

Paraguay vs. Brazil (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs. Peru (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Canada/Trinidad & Tobago vs.Chile (Orlando, Florida)

Sunday, June 30

Honduras/Costa Rica vs. Venezuela (Austin, Texas)

Mexico vs. Ecuador (Glendale, Arizona)

Monday, July 1

Bolivia vs. Panama (Orlando, Florida)

United States vs. Uruguay (Kansas City, Missouri)

Tuesday, July 2

Jamaica vs. Paraguay (Austin, Texas)

Brazil vs. Colombia (Santa Clara, California)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 4

Match 25: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up (Houston, Texas)

Friday, July 5

Match 26: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up (Arlington, Texas)

Saturday, July 6

Match 28: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up (Glendale, Arizona)

Match 27: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 9

Match 25 winner vs. Match 26 winner (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Wednesday, July 10

Match 27 winner vs. Match 28 winner (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Third-place game

Saturday, July 13

Semifinal loser 1 vs. Semifinal loser 2 (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Final

Sunday, July 14

Semifinal winner 1 vs. Semifinal winner 2 (Miami Gardens, Florida)