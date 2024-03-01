The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will happen in 2024 but it will be different than previous editions. Only eight Major League Soccer teams will utilize their first teams, the league announced. The competing MLS teams are the Houston Dynamo, who are the reigning champions from the 2023 edition, and the top seven U.S. based teams in the Supporters' Shield standings who didn't qualify for Concacaf Champions Cup. Alongside those MLS sides, 11 MLS Next Pro teams will also take part in the tournament including nine MLS affiliates and two independent clubs. Participation of those teams is also based on the 2023 MLS Next Pro final standings, excluding MLS teams either competing in Concacaf Champions Cup or already competing in the U.S. Open Cup.

MLS teams will enter in the round of 32 with at least four of those MLS teams having hosting rights in that round. Next Pro teams will enter in the first round of the tournament. During the tournament, MLS teams will only play lower-division sides until it can no longer be avoided. The reigning USL Championship league champions, Phoenix Rising FC, and the top seven teams form the 2023 standings will enter in the round of 32 while the remaining teams will enter in the first round of play.

Running since the 1913-14 season, the U.S. Open Cup is the longest-running soccer tournament in American soccer, happening continuously, outside of a pause for COVID in 2020. The winner of the U.S. Open Cup will earn $300,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The runner up will earn $100,000 and the team that advances furthest from each lower division will take home a $25,000 prize.

Who is competing

MLS: Seattle Sounders, Los Angeles FC, Houston Dynamo, Atlanta United, Real Salt Lake, FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City, San Jose Earthquakes

MLS Next Pro: Austin FC 2, Colorado Rapids 2, Crown Legacy, Red Bull New York 2, Chicago Fire 2, Minnesota United 2, New York City FFC 2, Portland Timbers 2, LA Galaxy 2, Carolina Core (Independent), Chattanooga FC (Independent)

Looking to ease schedule congestion, MLS initially expressed a desire to remove all first teams from the Cup, only including Next Pro teams, but that plan was rejected by U.S. Soccer leading to discussions that led to this compromise. Besides these changes, there will be improved economics for all participants including more travel being covered for away teams and a greater incentive for home teams to host due to the elimination of hosting fees. The inclusion of Next Pro teams will also provide those players with opportunities for competitive matches while easing burdens on each of their parent teams.

This means that after reaching the final last season, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami won't be competing in the tournament this season. MLS teams will be competing in Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, the U.S. Open Cup, and the Canadian Championship but only the Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo first teams will compete in three of the four cup offerings. The League didn't rule out participation changing during 2025.

"Using competitively based criteria was what we felt was the fairest and best way to determine how we would have MLS representation in 2024 only," Executive Vice President of Sporting Product & Competition Nelson Rodriguez said. "Again everything will be up for reevaluation as we work with U.S. Soccer and the other constituents in building out the Open Cup for the future."

More will happen in the future but with the first round of the tournament kicking off on March 19 with amateur clubs and 11 members of USL League Two entering the competition alongside MLS Next Pro, time was running out to plan a new format.

2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round

Tuesday, March 19 - Thursday, March 21

Second Round Tuesday, April 2 - Wednesday, April 3

Third Round Tuesday, April 16 - Wednesday, April 17

Round of 32 Tuesday, May 7 - Wednesday, May 8

Round of 16 Tuesday, May 21 - Wednesday, May 22

Quarterfinal Tuesday, July 9 - Wednesday, July 10

Semifinal Tuesday, Aug. 27 - Wednesday, Aug. 28

Final Wednesday, Sept. 25