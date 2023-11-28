The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage continues on Tuesday with a rematch between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund on Paramount+. The visiting German side is at the top of Group F and most recently swept a two-game set against Newcastle 2-0 and 1-0. Meanwhile, AC Milan sit third in the table after getting just one win in their first four matches, a 2-1 decision against Paris Saint-Germain. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund odds list Milan as +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund listed as +240 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan

AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund date: Tuesday, Nov. 28

AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund time: 3 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, Eimer is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -105 payout. These teams played to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture on Oct. 4, and neither team has had much scoring luck since then. Dortmund have only scored three times in their four games while also shutting out Newcastle twice, while Milan have only scored twice.

The expert notes that the Italians will play a more desperate game since they need a win to have a chance at qualifying out of the group stage, so their big goal-scorers should be pressing.

"Keep an eye on Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao and more to make an impact here," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

