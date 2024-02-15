AC Milan and Stade Rennais will face off in the first leg of UEFA Europa League knockout playoff on Thursday on Paramount+. The Rossoneri enter Europa League after finishing third in Champions League group stage, but have been on a heater, tallying four wins and one draw over their last five Serie A matches. They host a French side that has won eight straight games between Ligue 1 play and the French Cup, in addition to finishing second in their Europa League group. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest AC Milan vs. Rennes odds list AC Milan as -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Rennes listed as +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Rennes vs. AC Milan

AC Milan vs. Rennes date: Thursday, Feb. 15

AC Milan vs. Rennes time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Rennes vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For AC Milan vs. Rennes, Green is picking AC Milan to win and Under 4.5 goals to be scored for a -110 payout. The expert acknowledges that Rennes are playing very well right now and finished second in a tough Europa League group that also featured Villarreal, Maccabi Haifa and Panathanaikos. However, he still thinks the talent on the Milan squad will overwhelm them.



The Italian side made the most of a large bankroll over the summer to add big pieces like Christian Pulisic to compliment Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud. Rennes don't have the same kind of firepower, and that has been the most evident when they play on the road.

"Rennes lack a prolific striker, and they have scored just 1.47 goals per game in Ligue 1 so far this season," Green told SportsLine. "On the road, they are managing just 0.9 goals per game, so a trip to the San Siro could prove daunting. This game could be tight, as Rennes is in fine form right now, but the quality of Leão, Pulisic and Giroud should ultimately swing the first leg in Milan's favor." Stream the match here.

