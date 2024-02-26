Two teams coming off lopsided losses will collide when the Dominican Republic and Argentina square off in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup on Monday on Paramount+. Argentina suffered a 4-0 setback against the USWNT last Friday, while the Dominican Republic lost 8-0 against Mexico. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles is set for 7 p.m. ET. This match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Concacaf W Gold Cup match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Dominican Republic vs. Argentina

Dominican Republic vs. Argentina date: Monday, Feb. 26

Dominican Republic vs. Argentina time: 7 p.m. ET

Dominican Republic vs. Argentina live stream: Paramount+ (get seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year)

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Argentina vs. Dominican Republic

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Argentina vs. Dominican Republic, Sutton is picking Argentina to win 3-0. Both teams have failed to score a goal thus far in the W Gold Cup, but Sutton believes Argentina has the advantage in this matchup. Argentina held tough against Mexico in the group stage opener, settling for a 0-0 draw after controlling possession for 44% of the match. That same Mexico side went on to defeat the Dominican Republic 8-0 on Friday, which doesn't bode well for Henry Parra's squad.

"The Dominican Republic have been outscored 13-0 in their first two games in the W Gold Cup and I think they'll have trouble scoring again on Monday," Sutton said. "The Dominican Republic have yet to register a single shot on target in this competition, a big reason why I think Argentina cruises to victory." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the W Gold Cup on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Visit Paramount+ now to see W Gold Cup matches, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.