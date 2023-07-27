Argentina will battle South Africa in a key 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group G matchup on Thursday. Both teams are coming off losses and another one will mean tournament elimination. Argentina appeared to be headed to a draw with Italy, before a goal in the 87th minute proved devastating to the Argentinians. South Africa held a 1-0 lead over Sweden in their matchup on Sunday, only to see the Swedes tie the game in the 65th minute and take the lead in the 90th minute. Both sides are looking for their first-ever World Cup victory.

Argentina vs. South Africa spread: Argentina -0.5 (+105), South Africa +0.5 (-135)

Argentina vs. South Africa over/under: 1.5 goals (Over -180, Under +135)

Argentina vs. South Africa money line: Argentina +110, South Africa +270, Draw +205

ARG: Best finish at a World Cup was 16th in 2003 and 2007

SA: Are looking to secure at least one point in their second-ever World Cup appearance

Why you should back Argentina

Among those expected to give the offense a boost is forward Estefania Banini. The 33-year-old has found the net 12 times in her international career, including a goal against Peru in a July 14 friendly. She also scored in a 3-0 win over Venezuela in a friendly in April. She also is a member of Atletico Madrid in Spain's Liga F, scoring five goals in 33 matches since 2021.

Also helping power the offense is forward Mariana Larroquette, who also plays for the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League. The 30-year-old has been a member of the Argentina national team since 2014. Since that time, she has scored 17 international goals, including two multi-goal performances. Her best match was a three-goal effort in a 6-0 win over Bolivia in 2014. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back South Africa

The South Africans pride themselves with being a high-effort side, as was the case in the loss to Sweden on Sunday. Forward Hilda Magaia scored the match's lone goal in the loss, and the 28-year-old has 17 career international goals since 2018, including seven since last July. She plays domestically in South Korea for Sejong Sportstoto. Prior to that, she scored 12 goals in 22 matches for Moron in Sweden.

Also trying to jump start the Banyana Banyana offense is midfielder Thembi Kgatlana. The 27-year-old has been a member of the national team since 2014. She has registered 22 goals in 62 matches during that span. In her senior career, which started in 2018, she has scored 27 times in 82 appearances. She currently plays for Racing Louisville of the National Women's Soccer League in the United States. See which team to pick here.

