The latest round of World Cup qualifying in South America kicks off with a high-stakes encounter between the top two teams in the continent. Neighbors Argentina and Uruguay occupy the top two spots in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying four games into the campaign, but the former sit atop the rankings after a perfect start. Reigning World Cup winners Argentina will stay there win, lose, or draw but with Lionel Messi expected to be fit, they are the favorites to take all three points in this one.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's what to know before the game.

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Nov. 16 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 16 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

: La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires, Argentina TV: Telemundo | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Telemundo | fubo (try for free) Odds: Argentina -167; Draw +300; Uruguay +550

Storylines

Argentina have had to perform with and without Messi during the early stages of the qualifying campaign and found a way to win each time. Having the Ballon d'Or winner around after recovering from a recent injury spell will be a plus, despite the fact that he has played just once in the last 25 days.

Messi is obviously the focal point of the team with three goals in two games, but he will be supported by a full-strength squad that is similarly expected to deliver, especially in attack. Nicolas Gonzalez and Enzo Fernandez each have a goal and assist in World Cup qualifying, while Angel Di Maria has two assists as he completes his final matches in an Argentina shirt. Di Maria will retire from the national team after next summer's Copa America.

Prediction

Argentina's offense is hard to beat, and a leaky Uruguay defense that has conceded five goals in four games could ensure we see just that on Thursday. Pick: Argentina 2, Uruguay 0