Arsenal will attempt to take another step toward ending their Premier League title drought when they host Aston Villa on Sunday at Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners are looking for their first EPL title since 2004. They enter Matchweek 33 atop the EPL table with 71 points and a +51 goal differential. Liverpool are second with 71 points and a +42 differential. Meanwhile Aston Villa are in a dogfight with Spurs for a top-four finish. The Villans sit fifth in the table with 60 points and a +17 differential, while Spurs are fourth (60 points, +20).



Kickoff between Arsenal and Aston Villa is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. The Gunners are the -360 favorites (risk $360 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Aston Villa odds, with Villa the +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +450. The over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Aston Villa vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa money line: Arsenal -360, Aston Villa +900, Draw +450

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa spread: Arsenal -1.5 (-130), Aston Villa +1.5 (+100)

ARS: David Raya leads the EPL in clean sheets (12).

leads the EPL in clean sheets (12). AVL: Ollie Watkins is tied for the league lead in assists (10).



Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have a defense that can lock down the Aston Villa attack. Led by William Saliba and Gabriel, Arsenal have allowed the fewest goals in the league (24) and lead the league in clean sheets (14). The Gunners have conceded only one goal over their last five EPL matches.

In addition, Arsenal enter Sunday's match on a roll. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches, with 10 wins and one draw. By contrast Aston Villa have two losses and two draws in their last five EPL matches and are coming off a 3-3 draw against a Brentford side fighting to avoid relegation. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villans have one of the best players in the Premier League in Ollie Watkins. The 28-year-old striker has scored 18 goals in league play this season, which ranks second in the EPL behind only Erling Haaland (19). Watkins also is tied for the league lead in assists (10). His 28 goal contributions lead the EPL.

Watkins and Villa enter Sunday's match knowing they've already beaten the Gunners this season. On Dec. 9 at Villa Park, the Villans got a seventh-minute goal from captain John McGinn and held on for a 1-0 victory. The win came three days after they had knocked off reigning league champion Manchester City, 1-0. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arsenal vs. Aston Villa picks

The match analysis suggests leaning Over 3.5 goals.



